The discussion around the importance of e-fuels has been fueling in recent times after the new regulations and the changes imposed on the automotive sector by the institutions. Among the various brands, Mazda highlighted the importance of the contribution that synthetic fuels can make in the path towards carbon neutrality, on the occasion of the conference held at the Milan Polytechnic, which saw the academic world and that of industry discuss the use of hydrogen and derived synthetic fuels, as complementary solutions to electrification towards mobility with zero CO emissions 2 .

The Mazda philosophy

Faithful to the goal of reducing CO emissions 2 of each of its cars, Mazda has confirmed that it is resolutely continuing the path of electrification hand in hand with the development of advanced technologies for internal combustion engines and investments to promote the adoption of sustainable fuels such as e-fuel. The engineer Christian Schultze, Director Research & Operations of the Mazda Motor Europe Research and Development Center based in Oberursel (Frankfurt) presented Mazda’s position to the students of the Polytechnic and to the sector experts present at the conference.

The electrification of the fleet

“Mazda is committed to accelerating the electrification of its fleet”, Schultze said, but we are also convinced that all suitable technologies must be used to reduce CO 2 quickly and effectively. In our view, vehicles running on zero-emission fuels make an important contribution to electrification, as they are easy to implement and can have a significant effect, given that they can be used by a large number of cars. Considering the different technical, infrastructural and economic conditions in Europe and the current challenges we are facing, we believe that electrification should be complemented by the use of climate-neutral fuels in automobiles, in particular hydrogen-based synthetic fuels green, which help reduce CO emissions 2 of existing vehicles with internal combustion engines. There is currently no other technology that makes this possible and the potential is immense.

What happens in Europe

“Europe has a fleet of 246.3 million cars and over 97% of them are powered by an internal combustion engine: this means that a mixture of CO neutral fuel 2 at 3% it would already achieve the same effect as all electric vehicles currently in service. We must exploit this double chance as soon as possible. Indeed– continues Schultze – synthetic fuels have 100% blend compatibility and this combination will work not only for newly introduced cars, but also for all vehicles in the fleet, which can contribute to climate neutrality by using the right fuel. Furthermore, synthetic fuels take advantage of already existing fuel logistics and, therefore, do not compete with electrification for the support of charging infrastructure – a key advantage, especially for regions with weaker charging infrastructure.

Mazda’s goal

The goal of CO2-neutral mobility 2 cannot be pursued with a single and exclusive technology, but it is of fundamental importance to consider a holistic approach, which takes into account all the available solutions and the internal combustion engine powered by neutral fuels such as hydrogen and efuels, replacing fossil fuels, can contribute significantly.