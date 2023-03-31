Italy partially changes its vision on the future of mobility by embracing the development of e-fuels after the agreement between Germany and the European Union and the latter’s rejection of biofuels, pushed precisely by the Italian government, in the ambit of the dialogue on the stop to the sale of cars with petrol and diesel engines from 2035: “Our commitment to hydrogen, which is the basis of e-fuels, is very strong”explained Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Minister of the Environment during his speech on the occasion of the 19th Italy-Spain Dialogue Forum – “We are ready to invest almost 4 billion in the next two or three years. We are in total agreement on the e-fuel”. When they will arrive? “In 2028 or 2030-32″.

Biofuels and e-fuels

A change on the part of the Executive chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who, however, does not totally deny biofuels which instead remain a fixed point on which to work for Italy, as reiterated by the Minister of the Environment himself: “We ask for the solidarity of Spain, which will assume the next rotating presidency of the EU Council, to scientifically evaluate its technological neutrality. “They are assessments to be made. If the technological neutrality of biofuels is not proven, we will give up. In the meantime, however, we ask the EU to make these assessments”. It is then the minister himself who admits that biofuels have a different balance of emissions from e-fuels, albeit highlighting how the contribution of the former can bring a further step towards achieving the zero emissions target by 2050.

What will Italy do?

“To achieve the decarbonisation goals Pichetto added. we have a toolbox full of content. It is essential to have a modern gas network, with at least six or seven regasification terminals which are our contractual guarantee of having supplies. The same goes for the electricity grid which will have to be structured through Terna’s plan. With the PNIEC we will outline the path to producing 2/3 of energy from renewable sources and the remaining part from gas. “Italy must be ready to seize the new opportunities. After the vote on the car regulation, let’s move forward on biofuels to demonstrate their neutrality. “Italy must be ready to seize the new opportunities. After the vote on the car regulation, let’s move forward on biofuels to demonstrate their neutrality.”