E-fuels would have been exploited or at least not exploited properly. Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW takes a strong position on synthetic fuels and on the European Union’s desire to favor this type of solution in the context of the energy transition. According to the number one of the German brand, in fact, the EU’s opening would have been only superficial and not really concrete, especially in relation to the fact that e-fuels would allow to reduce the carbon footprint of cars.

The position on e-fuels

“One thing must be clear: the most significant contributions to climate protection are those we can already guarantee today”Zipse said, as reported by Quattrouote. “In other words, every tonne of CO2 we can save today counts, not in the future. This also means promoting the use of low-carbon fuels such as e-fuels, E25 or Hvo100 as quickly and widely as possible. These fuels could immediately improve the carbon footprint of the current fleet of more than 250 million vehicles in the Union.“.

BMW will continue with more technologies

Then the attack against the EU and the position towards synthetic fuels, also underlining how BMW is against the total ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines: “But there are currently many signs that the European Commission is looking for a bogus solution in which the ban on combustion engines is simply eased by opening up to e-fuels. However, if nothing is then done to accelerate the production of low-emission fuels and make their use possible, this is a deliberate ban on combustion engines. We continue to believe that a blanket ban on internal combustion vehicles is, from a technological point of view, wrong.”