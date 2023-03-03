According to some experts, the achievement of the objectives set in the energy transition for a reduction of greenhouse gases coming from the sector automotive cannot be achieved solely through theelectrification of cars due to the obvious structural, economic and logistical problems that this would entail, of which we are already experiencing the first effects in part.

It is necessary to develop then alternative energy solutions to complement to the electricity needed to power electric cars, the BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). As? Through fuels”decarbonised” – also said e-fuel – the combustion of which does not lead to an increase in CO 2 in the atmosphere.

Synthetic fuels e-fuel who produces them

It is therefore the Houses themselves that are involved in the research and production of alternative fuelswith the knowledge that the full switch to electric it could lead to serious problems for the manufacturers themselves, such as a heavy drop in employment and potentially even the survival of some brands.

Already in 2014 Audi had begun to experiment with this new type of fuel. At the time it was obtained thanks to the interactions of genetically modified microbes in South America, precisely in Mexico, where laboratory tests were carried out.

Toyota for example, research on thehydrogenwhile recently Porsche (therefore the VW group), through theAD Oliver Blume, has turned the spotlight on the need for the development of e-fuels. In particular, the manager of the prestigious German company underlined the importance of alternative fuels for achieving the environmental objectives set by Porsche. Also Mazda promotes e-Fuels to reduce CO emissions 2 through an approach multi-solution.

An explanation represented in the image for e-fuel synthetic fuels that can be used by heat engines

A lot is counted on the towing of theaviation industry, for which the use of e-fuel will be essential. It is estimated that the price per liter could drop from the current 10 dollars a 2 dollarsmaking it affordable for motorists as well.

e-Fuel? What are synthetic fuels

The e-fuelalso called electrofuel powerfuel Power-to-X (PtX)they can give a new chance for heat engines in the energy transition. This type of fuels are combustibles liquid or gaseousof synthetic origin, produced through energy-intensive processes powered by renewable electricity.

In e-fuels, renewable energy is transformed into fuel in a chemical process

E-fuels are the final result of the process of transforming renewable electricity into chemistry in the form of fuels that are usable as energy carriers.

Fuel Air to fuel, how e-gasoline is produced

The carbon dioxide (CO2) is combined with thehydrogen to produce fuel with zero impact, since the hydrogen is extracted by electrolysis powered by renewable energy. This process, also known as air to fuelinvolves, as already said, a closed circle for the CO 2 .

The e-fuel production process starts with the extraction of CO2 from the air

The reaction produces methanol (CH3OH), or rather “e-methanol” because it is produced without greenhouse gas emissions. With a further process we arrive at the e-gasolinewhose combustion in endothermic engines does not produce sulfur oxide or other substances harmful to health produced by fossil fuels instead.

Practically there‘carbon dioxideintroduced into the atmosphere following the combustion of traditional fossil fuels, is extracted from the air and transformed into “renewable” fuel which can be used in sea, air and road transport, without requiring changes to the vehicle fuel system.

Closed cycle of CO2 in the production of e-fuel

It is also possible to mix this new fuel with those derived from petroleum, as is currently the case with the biodiesel.

Fuels e-fuel pros and cons

The biggest pros of synthetic fuels e-fuel is represented by the fact that they can make any thermal vehicle clean and environmentally friendly, without any mechanical modification. They can also be distributed in the existing filling stations. But before we get to this scenario there are many critical issues to overcomestarting from the skepticism of many car manufacturers focused exclusively on electric.

Electrolysis from renewable energy how it works

Then there are gods against who reside in the electrolysis technology and in the extraction of carbon dioxide from the air that they are energy-intensive processes. So to produce a fuel really a zero impact it is necessary to feed the production plants with renewable energyproduced by wind, solar photovoltaic or hydroelectric sources.

An e-fuel manufacturing plant is estimated it could extract up to a million tons of carbon dioxide a yearso many thousands of production sites of this type would be needed to have a significant impact on the percentage of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Porsche is also aiming to produce an e-fuel for use in racing as early as 2022

By mixing the hydrogen with the CO 2 you will get the synthetic fuelwhich will therefore have a closed cycle with regard to carbon dioxide (carbon neutral fuel), i.e. once burned it will not introduce new CO 2 into the atmosphere, as happens by consuming fossil fuels.

High Innovative Fuels Consortium

Porsche, in collaboration with Enel, Siemens and some oil companies, founded the consortium High Innovative Fuelsand is building an industrial site in Chile dedicated to the production of hydrogen and e-fuels, powered by renewable energies. Among the international partners there is also a piece of Italy with Is in theas well as Siemens Energy, Porsche and HIF, ExxonMobil, Gasco and ENAP.

Possible use of e-fuel in segments of the transportation sector

Source Rienergia.com

E-fuel synthetic petrol in Formula 1

Stop 2035 sale of thermal cars

Energy transition where are we?

How to reduce CO2 emissions according to Mazda

EV Driving all about sustainable mobility

