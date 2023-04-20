The green light to the e-fuel even after 2035 he pushed Stellantis to invest, in addition to electricity, also in synthetic fuels. The heat engineas well as the past, could still represent the future of the car and thanks to Germany it has been saved and will be able to have a long life even after 2035.

Thus began the experimentation of Stellantis which it set in motion 28 engine families even older cars equipped with a Euro 6 petrol and dieselproduced since 2014 with the new ones e-Fuel fuels. There is talk of synthetic fuels that are also suitable for vehicles In circulation which make it possible to accelerate the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Synthetic fuels, e-Fuel first tests on petrol and diesel engines

Stellantis has confirmed that the e-Fuel tests on 28 engine families have entered their final stage. If the experimentation is successful, synthetic fuels can also be used in current engines Euro 6 petrol and dieselbuilt between 2014 and 2019 (Euro 6) in Europe.

E-fuels consist of renewable energy and CO 2 captured in the atmosphere

E-fuels are “drop-in” substitute synthetic fuels consisting of renewable energy and CO 2 captured in the atmosphere. Experimentation has led to the definition of a validation protocol which also includes tests on exhaust emissions, starting ability, engine power, reliability, interactions with the lubricating oil, tank, filters and fuel system.

The use of synthetic fuels can enable the potential reduction of up to 400 million tons of CO 2 in Europe between 2025 and 2050.

E-fuels can be distributed on the existing distributor network

Widespread adoption of e-Fuel would offer ICE owners a simple, cost-effective option.excellent value for money to decarbonise their cars without the need to replace them, to upgrade the engine fuel system or to wait for a new infrastructure network. E-fuels will be available at fuel stations.

Tavares on e-fuels: “alternative and complementary to electric”

“We are redoubling efforts in our fight against global warming by testing carbon-neutral fuel as a complementary solution to our holistic decarbonization approach. Our electrification strategy is moving forward steadily and with great momentum. At the same time, we also need to find smart alternatives to manage CO emissions 2 for the 1.3 billion existing ICE cars – he has declared Carlos TavaresStellantis CEO.

Carlos TavaresStellantis CEO

By working to ensure that our Stellantis engines are ‘eFuel-friendly’, we aim to provide our customers with another tool in the fight against global warming, with a solution that can have an almost immediate impact. This is a further initiative to reach the goal of zero emissions by 2038″.

