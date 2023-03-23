They are considered the fuels of the future, for some a valid alternative to the prevailing electrification, for others they should be reserved exclusively for maritime transport and aviation

Continue to produce and sell cars equipped with heat engines powered by e-fuel and biofuels even after 2035. This is what they are clamoring for Germany And Italybut not only, atEuropean Union. An appeal that, at least for now, seems to have been taken into consideration, a small opening as reported by Reuterswho sees the European Commission think about a proposal that would allow car manufacturers to register new cars in Europe powered exclusively with climate-neutral e-fuels. Proposal that Italy asks to rectify also taking into consideration biofuels, as reiterated in recent days at the House of Representatives by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso: “Germany is asking to use synthetic fuels, we are asking to use biofuels. What is more natural than what is made with food waste? They must be considered as green fuels”. But what is the difference between e-fuel And biofuels? How are they produced? They can really solve the emissions problem CO2? Let’s find out together the differences between these two new types of fuel.

E-fuels: what they are — L'electrofuelbetter known by its abbreviation e-fuelis a synthetic fuel, liquid or gaseous, produced through a process of electrolysis of water to decompose it into its basic elements, hydrogen and oxygen, and synthesis of CO2 captured in the air using the synthesis process Fischer-Tropsch. The subsequent mixing of hydrogen, carbon dioxide and some catalysing substances allows to obtain thee-methanol which in turn, thanks to a series of procedures, can be transformed into e-kerosene suitable for refueling aircraft and in e-fuel for internal combustion engines. This process requires the use of enormous quantities of water, but, above all, of electric energy which must be strictly produced by renewables: solar, wind, geothermal, hydro. But can the use of electricity produced from renewable sources justify the "ecological" label applied to synthetic fuels? No, another factor affects, perhaps a ploy, as the detractors of this new technology might think. When used in a heat engine, synthetic fuels still release CO2 in the atmosphere, but the idea that allows you to acquire the ecological seal lies in the fact that the emissions produced by the use of e-fuel are equal to the amount of CO2 taken from the atmosphere to produce them. Not only that, the thrusters powered with e-fuel they also reduce or cancel other emissions, for example, that of particulate matter.

E-fuel: production and use — Currently producing e-fuel is still very expensive and limited, but according to the supporters of synthetic fuels, economies of scale and a strong incentive fiscal policy could make them decidedly competitive, today a liter of e-fuel it would cost more than ten euros and you need two liters of water to get it. But the e-fuel they can also be mixed with diesel or petrol, creating more ecological fuels. The real advantage of synthetic fuels it would appear to reside in the distribution network. The e-fuelunlike electric cars, do not need new ad hoc infrastructures, but can take advantage of the distribution network already used by conventional fuels without any storage or refueling problems because, like traditional petrol or diesel, e-fuel can be stored at room temperature and pressure. Large German auto parts suppliers such as Bosch, ZF And Mahle are members of the eFuel Alliancean industry lobby, along with the oil and gas majors, from ExxonMobil to repsol. Porsche and Mazda are broadly supportive of the technology e-fuelso much so that the first commercial plant in the world was opened in Chile in 2021 and supported by Porsche with the aim of producing 550 million liters per year, while bmw invested $12.5 million in the start-up of e-fuel Prometheus Fuels. Other planned installations include the Norwegian Norsk e-Fuel which should start producing e-fuel in 2024 with a focus on aviation fuel.

Biofuels — The bioethanol and the biodiesel they are both produced from biomass, i.e. from the "fermentation" of vegetable or animal organic matter waste. Waste from the agri-food industry, usually rapeseed, corn or soy, from urban organic waste, from green branches recovered during agricultural or forestry activities and more. THE biofuels They are considerate carbon neutral because, when they are burned to feed the heat engines, they develop the carbon dioxide already present in the starting biomass, carbon dioxide previously captured by plants through photosynthesis. There are mainly two products derived from biofuels: the bioethanol and the biodiesel. The bioethanol it is produced with a biomass fermentation process and it is a type of fuel already used in small percentages in petrol currently on the market. The biodiesel it is produced through a chemical process. Animal fat, recycled cooking fat, or vegetable oil is usually reacted with a short-chain alcohol methanol, together with a catalyst to accelerate its action. Thus you get a biodiesel crude which is subsequently refined to arrive at the final product. The best known is the so-called HVO extensionan abbreviation that stands for hydrotreated or hydrogenated vegetable oil.

Biodiesel: use — The biodiesel today it is mixed with petroleum-derived diesel, but it can also be used to fuel thermal engines. currently theEni distributes it in Italy in fifty service stations and produces it in its plants in Venice and Gela. Before using it to power your car, check the compatibility of the engine codified with the approval in the use and maintenance booklet of the car EN 15940 (XTL). According to the detractors of this solution, the biodiesel it only partially reduces CO2 emissions, but more importantly, at the same time it could take away valuable space from the food crops needed to feed the ever-growing world population. For biofuel supporters, the biodiesel it is immediately available, does not require huge investments and the production plants are not so different from oil plants, in addition to the possibility of making use of the traditional fuel distribution network.