Supercar manufacturers are rejoicing over the agreement reached between Germany and the EU in recent days, thanks to which they will be able to continue to use internal combustion engines in future models even after 2035, provided they are powered by synthetic fuels. Ferrari is also satisfied with the agreement, which has welcomed the exemption of e-fuels from the ban in view of its future strategy.

Vigna’s comment

“We welcome this agreement, because it allows us to have greater freedom in the production scheme – the words of Ferrari’s number one, Benedetto Vigna, reported by Reuters – I expect the price of e-fuels will come down as their development is accelerated in the coming years.”

No impact on electrification

However, the CEO of the Maranello car manufacturer specified that this openness granted by the European Union towards synthetic fuels does not change the electrification strategy of the Prancing Horse range: for some time Ferrari has been making plug-in hybrid models, and will soon transform this partial electrification into total electrification. More precisely in 2025, the year in which the first all-electric car of the brand. Vigna himself reiterated in this sense that the company will continue to stick to its initial plans.

The first EV remains secret

“Our first electric it will be a unique car: keeping the secret is part of the recipe”, added Vigna about the first EV of the Prancing Horse. We recall that the industrial plan of the Maranello house provides that fully electric and hybrid models will make up 80% of the company’s range by 2030, while the remaining 20% ​​will be powered by internal combustion engines. And who knows if even then synthetic fuels will be protagonists.