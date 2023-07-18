The electric transition is increasingly affecting young people, with Gen Z looking more insistently at electric cars as a future means of transport. A recent McKinsey study gives the best picture of this aspect, highlighting that 50% of young people in Europe think their next vehicle will be an EV. For this reason JLR, on the occasion of the Formula E Rome e-Prix, met the young people who have joined the E-ducation 2.0 project.

JLR brings Gen Z to Formula E

The initiative was promoted with the aim of increasing awareness of sustainable mobility and electrification in the automotive sector and was carried out by Jaguar Land Rover Italia together with LifeGate, with the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security . E-ducation 2.0 was launched during the last school year, involving some students from the main institutes and high schools in some Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Turin, Florence and Verona). Young people challenged each other in digital escape rooms, quizzes, educational games to create, therefore, between fun and learning, videos that represented what they believe should be the main prerogatives of sustainable mobility in the cities of the future.

All on the track with Formula E

The itinerary culminated in an informative and celebratory talk organized in Rome by the iconic house English, in his Jaguar Race Suite, on the occasion of the Hankook Rome E-Prix 2023, the penultimate round of the FIA ​​Formula E Championship in which Jaguar participates with the official Jaguar TCS Racing team. The event featured students from Italian secondary schools who made the best short video films. But what are the winning schools? From Verona with the Sanmicheli institute to Rome with the Peano high school, passing through Florence with the Rodolico high school, 14 pupils were awarded, in the presence of a representation of the teachers.

E-education 2.0

The winning students of the E-ducation 2.0 contest had the opportunity to get to know, breathe and experience up close, for two days, the atmosphere of the paddock and the Formula E show starting from the pit lane tour during which they the opportunity to meet and talk with the two drivers of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird. In addition to assisting from the grandstands of the Eur circuit to the Rookie Test Experience, during which they closely admired the performance of some young emerging drivers who, under the gaze of the most important team managers of the Formula E championship, drove an electric car . In Rome, rookie driver Sheldon Van Der Linde was given the opportunity to drive the Jaguar I-Type 6.