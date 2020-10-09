Highlights: E-cycle service will start in Noida, like Delhi, the country’s capital

62 stations will be built in the entire city of Noida, 10 bicycles will be available at each station.

Through the app, you will be able to book a bicycle like a cab, roam or go to office

Construction of 62 stations will cost Rs 1.28 crore

On the lines of Delhi, the capital of the country, the facility of e-bicycle will be started soon for its residents in the adjoining city of Noida. The Noida Authority is working on a project called ‘E Cycle Docking Station’. In this project, common people will be able to roam in the city by booking e-cycle through the app. At the same time, you will be able to escape from traffic and go to your office. This will not only reduce traffic on the roads, but will also benefit the environment.

A total of 62 docking stations will be built in the city of Noida where e-cycling facilities will be available which will be present at all important places in the city apart from DMRC and NMRC stations. This includes hospitals, city centers, police stations, Samsung Company, Banks, some of the city’s societies, malls and universities. The Noida Authority is preparing for this. The Noida Authority approached Deloitte Company, a consultant company, for the ‘e cycle docking station’ project.



1.28 Crore to be spent on construction of 62 stations

The company will submit the tender document to the Noida Authority after studying all the points of this entire project. After this the tender will be withdrawn by the authority for this project. Actually even before this, tenders were withdrawn regarding this project, but no company showed interest in this project due to personal reasons. The cost of construction of 62 docking stations under this project will be Rs 1.28 crore. In this, the infrastructure will be constructed by the authority outside all stations.



620 bicycles will be arranged

Initially, 620 bicycles will be arranged at a total of 62 docking stations within Noida city, that is, there will be 10 bicycles at each station. More than 20 stations will have the facility of charging points. Passengers will be able to book these bicycles through the app, for which the passenger will have to pay a price. GPS systems will be installed on these bicycles so that the location of the bicycle can be detected. The way a cab is booked, the e-cycle can also be booked.



The company will operate and monitor the project

The reasons for which the tenders of this project were canceled earlier, will also be considered this time. The consulting company will also try to amend the terms and conditions to entice agencies to conduct operations. The company that will show interest in this project will operate and monitor the project. This means that we will have to maintain the cycle and operate this project. Subhash Mishra, Deputy General Manager, Noida Authority said, ‘Noida Authority wants to start this project as soon as possible so that the citizens can be given a better facility’.