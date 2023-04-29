The “e-Corner System” technology, a system developed by Hyundai Mobis as a demonstration of the possibilities of movement of future mobility, makes its official debut on the road: in particular, how to park in parallel in a narrow space by simply adjusting the angle of the wheels. The e-Corner System was applied to a Hyundai Ioniq 5 which showed how to move easily “like a crab” to park.

The capabilities of the e-Corner System

Hyundai Mobis showcased its prototype’s capabilities in a driving demonstration video at the Hyundai Mobis Proving Ground, Seosan and on adjacent roads, demonstrating a variety of driving modes that this system can offer. With the success of a demonstration car brought to real driving conditions, the e-Corner System has shown a significant improvement in its reliability.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 that moves like a crab

In the clip, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the e-Corner system performed some maneuvers with the “crab walk”, thus managing to rotate all four wheels up to 90 degrees to perform a parallel movement, thus facilitating parking in the most close. The system also featured ‘zero spin’, turning the front wheels in while the rear wheels spin out to perform a 360 degree idle spin. This feature allows the driver to easily reverse the direction of a vehicle in a limited space with minimal movement. The video also introduced ‘diagonal driving’, which rotates all four wheels in the same direction at 45 degrees, helping you to smoothly avoid obstacles or vehicles on the road. Also introduced in the video is ‘pivot turn’, which allows the driver to pick any point on the central axis to rotate the vehicle accordingly, like drawing a circle using a compass. The e-Corner System developed by Hyundai Mobis is an all-in-one package of Brake by Wire, Steer by Wire, Damper and In-Wheel Motor, installed at each wheel. The system is considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. Hyundai Mobis is taking a step further than its global competition by drawing on its ability to in-house develop a wide range of essential components not only for steering and braking, but also for connectivity and electrification, and by bringing them together.

The mobility of the future

“We are idealizing the e-Corner system to meet the needs of future mobility – explained Cheon Jae-seung, head of FTCI (Future Technology Convergence Institute), at Hyundai Mobis – We will ensure different types of customized mobility solutions that can be applied to autonomous driving and PBVs to solidify our vision of reaching new heights as a mobility platform provider.”