L’ecommerce it is the first drivers Of economic growth in Italy, for a total value of 71 billion of Euro. The purchased online as well as the associated supply chain are in fact confirmed as a fundamental sector for the performance of the Italian system. The value networkecommerce he was born in digital retail is positioned at first place among the 99 Italian economic activities by incidence on the total turnover of the private sector, now arriving to weigh for the 40.6% of revenue growth of the total Italian economic activities in the private sector in the five-year period 2016-2020.

It is estimated that in 2021 the growth of the activities of this chain is equal to +4.4% compared to 2020, reaching almost 71 billion euros in total turnover at national level, it was almost 68 billion euros in 2020, with an increase of 20% compared to the pre-pandemic year.

The photograph of the compartment was taken by Netcomm in collaboration with The European House – Ambrosetti in the new study, now in its second edition, “The role and contribution of e-commerce and digital retail to the growth of Italy” which was presented today in Rome.

There digital commerce network therefore it is “one concrete and tangible supply chain which makes our economy grow more than all the other 98 economic activities taken into consideration and which affects 723,000 companies” he comments Robert Smoothpresident of Netcomm, the Digital Commerce Consortium in Italy.

The economic multiplier of the e-commerce and digital retail supply chain is equal to 2.48 and this means that for every 100 euros invested in the supply chain in Italy, a further 148 are generated in the rest of the economy. Positive in terms of impact is also the multiplier in terms of employment: for every 100 work units generated directly by e-commerce and digital retail activities, a further 141 work units are activated.

