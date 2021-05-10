E – commerce Tiktok founder sues Alibaba in China’s online store – addictive short videos to get consumers to make impulse purchases

Bytedance has recruited thousands of employees for an e-commerce project based on a change in people’s buying behavior as they get rich, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Chinese Bytedance company This year, Tiktok has been the world’s most downloaded smartphone app. It has been downloaded from Apple and Google app stores more than two billion times.

In January-March 2021 alone, it was downloaded 315 million times from these two app stores, Sensortower media, which reported on the app store, reported in late April.

In the app, popular with young people, users share short, self-made videos. The enchantment of addictive video clips is next being transferred to the Chinese online store.

News agency Bloomberg says the founder of Bytedance, 38 years old Zhang Yiming has recruited thousands of workers for a project designed to challenge China’s largest online retailers Alibaba and JD.com.

The distinguishing factor for this e-commerce waste would be the experience gained from the Tiktok app on how short video clips can be used in marketing and how different products can be sold to consumers around the world.

According to Bloomberg, the project is backed by the large smart device manufacturer Xiaomi and its CEO, among others Lei Jun.

Bytedancen Tiktok operates in China under the name Douyin. Already last year, make-up, clothing and other products were sold for $ 26 billion, or more than 21 billion euros, Bloomberg says.

Next year, it is hoped that the sales target will already exceed EUR 150 billion.

The man walks in Hangzhou, China under the Douyin logo, which is known as Tiktok in China.­

In many of Alibaba’s online stores, Alibaba itself acts only as a market platform and does not itself sell much of its own products from its stock like its Western competitor Amazon.

China’s the ecommerce market is huge.

Alone smartphone sales to grow by $ 200 billion annually until 2023, according to JP Morgan Bank of America.

Last year, $ 1,200 billion was traded.

In addition to ads, Douyin can be used to stream events, trade, relay local services, and search.

Bytedance is an unlisted company. If or when it ever goes public, its market capitalization could reach more than $ 250 billion, Bloomberg estimates.

Tiktok’s explosive spread among youth in the United States got the country’s former president Donald Trumpin declare the company dangerous.

He also demanded that its U.S. operations be sold into the hands of American owners so that the information collected through the service would not compromise national security.

For example, Microsoft was interested in a buyer candidate, but eventually the company became known as co-owners of California-based venture capitalists.

In China, consumer privacy is not protected in the same way as under Western data protection law. The Chinese government encourages has encouraged technology companies to engage in so-called hyper-competition to create the best internationally successful applications.

Over the past year, however, the Communist Party has tightened its grip on the technology company and the authorities have given them a number of different degrees, especially to suspect antitrust cases.

Bytedance is also the subject of such investigations.

Bytedancen the aim is to increase the share of commercial material in the video stream based on information based on artificial intelligence and consumer internet use.

“It’s kind of like a shopping street,” Douyin, e-commerce director Bob Kang told Bloomberg.

According to him, people’s buying behavior is changing.

“When people get rich, they don’t go to the malls or boutiques with some particular shopping in mind. They only buy if they see something they like. ”