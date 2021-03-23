E – commerce The Swedish company went public with the sale of low-cost interior decoration products online – “Finland still does not know how to utilize the market potential of online consumer trade”

The Swedish company Desenio made the sale of a few dozen art posters a hundred million euro business. In Finland, online stores are concentrated in a small domestic market where growth is difficult.
Poster shop sounds like a retro business as a business, unless it is carried out by Swedes.
This is shown by Desenio.
It’s just an online store that sells art posters and their accessories like frames.
.
#commerce #Swedish #company #public #sale #lowcost #interior #decoration #products #online #Finland #utilize #market #potential #online #consumer #trade
Leave a Reply