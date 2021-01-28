E – commerce The corona epidemic inspired Finns to shop online – especially Finnish online stores increased their popularity last year

The corona pandemic accelerated e-commerce both in Finland and elsewhere in Europe. Almost 60 percent of Finns shop online at least once a month.

28.1. 18:05

About Finns 59 percent shop monthly in e-commerce, according to a study by the International Postal Corporation (IPC) on e-commerce.

The share of Finns doing e-commerce increased significantly in 2020. 36 per cent of the respondents increased their purchases from domestic and 23 per cent from foreign online stores due to the corona epidemic.

“Korona significantly increased e-commerce. It has been interesting that especially small and medium-sized e-shops have grown the fastest during the Korona period both in Finland and in many other European countries, ”says Posti’s Director of International E-Commerce Services. Sami Finne company research in the bulletin.

In the international China holds the leading position in e-commerce in Finland. Almost half, 49 per cent, of Finns said they had done online shopping in China. China was followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Sweden, with Germany and Sweden in particular growing in popularity in 2020.

“International e-commerce continues to grow. Wide selections, low prices and free deliveries continue to appeal, and Korona has further accelerated growth, ”says Finne.

65 per cent of Finns mentioned cheaper prices and 36 per cent cheap or free delivery as reasons for shopping in foreign online stores.

“Global marketplaces also create excellent opportunities for domestic brands and products to increase their sales abroad – in Germany and Sweden, for example.”

18 percent of Finns said they had shopped from the online store Wish, and about ten percent from eBay, Amazon, AliExpress and Zalando.

For the survey Many of the Finns who responded said that they also think about the environmental impact of e-commerce.

57 per cent of Finns said they recycle packaging materials, compared to the European average of 43 per cent. In addition, few Finns, only six percent of respondents, said they returned their purchases.

Finns were also willing to wait longer for their packages if it reduced the environmental impact or paid extra for environmentally friendly packaging or ecological delivery.

Popularity Despite the increase, the share of e-commerce in Finland is still considerably lower than in the top countries. Only a quarter of Finns said they had shopped online at least twice a month, compared to 65% in the UK, for example.

In the U.S., a third and in China, more than half shop online every week.