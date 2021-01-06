In China, it is customary to say that between Alibaba and Tencent, you have to choose. And find themselves locked in their ecosystem even more concentrated than in the West. Thus, Alibaba is a market place in a monopoly situation, an online and mobile payment giant, a domination of home delivery, both meals and parcels, taxis, online surveillance, China’s leading video platform, a local cinema major … As for the giant Tencent, which competes with its rival in the field of online payment, it has chosen to establish its monopoly on social networks and entertainment, and also operates on Google’s beds with an Internet browser, a search engine and a dominant mail service in the country.

The explosion of consumer credit online to buy on Alibaba platforms, provided, paid for and insured by the group’s banking services, has signaled the end of the recess for the company, so far in the good graces of power . While he was called a “vampire” and “financial parasite” in China, the charismatic CEO of the group Jack Ma – or rather Ma Yun of his real name – forged internationally a portrait of “self-made man. », A worthy Silicon Valley entrepreneur and was accumulating a fortune worthy of that of his Californian counterparts.

Sentenced under the anti-monopoly law

On December 11, 2020, the Communist Party of China political bureau denounced “The disorderly expansion of capital”. On the 14th, the two giants were sentenced to fines under the anti-monopoly law. A few days later, the country’s central bank banned the listing of Ant, a sister company in charge of Alibaba’s financial and banking operations, which hoped to raise the equivalent of 30 billion euros. The president of the authority cited, among the reasons for this ban, “Disregarding regulatory compliance requirements, cheating, exploiting its dominant position in the market to exclude competitors and undermining the legitimate rights and interests of consumers”.

The will of power to put an end to these abuses

He also ordered the group to put an end to what it sees as a monopoly drift, and to return strictly to Ant’s original activity, namely an online payment service. At the same time, the competition authorities attacked Alibaba, which requires third-party sellers who wish to offer their products on its marketplaces to undertake not to sell them elsewhere. “This is an important measure for our country to strengthen anti-monopoly supervision in the Internet sector and promote a healthy long-term development of the digital economy,” rejoiced the People’s Daily. Summoned by Chinese financial supervisors, Jack Ma has not been seen in public for more than two months. According to the Bloomberg agency, he would have been ordered not to leave the territory.

This desire to put an end to these abuses is broader. The government has clearly displayed its intention to put the CCP back at the heart of the economy. “Unify the members of the private sector around the party, and improve the promotion of the healthy development of the market economy”, thus ordered, at the end of September, the Chinese president, quoted by the People’s Daily. Xi Jinping also insisted on the importance of the ideological and political education of the bosses.