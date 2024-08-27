Oil and Geopolitical Tensions: Every War Affects Its Market

The first session of the week ended with stock markets slightly down, but not everything was bad. The Dow Jones, one of the main US indices, even reached a new all-time high, closing in the green. Following Jerome Powell’s dovish speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, investors’ attention has been focused on two key topics: the inflation update, both in Europe and the United States, and the highly anticipated results from Nvidia. For those who follow the markets, Nvidia has become a go-to for understanding spending patterns in the AI ​​sector. With four consecutive quarters of triple-digit annual revenue growth, it is natural to be nervous about the new results.

In anticipation of these events and in a context marked by geopolitical tensions, not only in the Middle East, many investors have preferred to adopt a more cautious attitude, pulling in their oars a little. International tensions have also contributed to the recent rebound in crude oil prices: yesterday Brent exceeded $80 a barrel, while WTI remained just below $78. One of the main pressures on the markets comes from Libya, where the eastern government has announced plans to stop oil production and exports, raising fears of a new round of conflict. The dispute over control of oil resources and the central bank between the eastern government and its rival Tripoli continues to threaten the stability of the country. Although there is no official confirmation yet from the national oil company or the western government of Libya, some subsidiaries have already signaled a willingness to reduce activities due to internal tensions. Libya, although rich in oil reserves, is locked in a protracted conflict that constantly hinders production, and currently accounts for only 4% of total OPEC production. According to the organization, the country exports about one million barrels of crude per day, mainly from the east.

Meanwhile, the oil market continues to oscillate in a range of $68 to $93 per barrel since August 2022. With a fiscal breakeven price for Saudi Arabia set at $84, the recent rebound will surely be welcomed in Riyadh.

The Italian Market: Telecom Italia in the Spotlight

In Italy, despite a session mostly characterized by slight declines, Telecom Italia stood out with a 2.1% gain, buoyed by speculation about a potential consortium interested in acquiring Vivendi’s stake. Oil stocks, led by Eni, also benefited from the rise in crude oil prices, recording a good performance.

US Markets: Energy Leads, Technology Suffers

In the United States, six of the eleven sectors closed higher, with energy leading the way. In contrast, technology was the worst performer of the day, continuing a negative trend: in the last five sessions, it was the only US sector to report losses.

Investors cautious: defensive sectors take the lead

Overall, investor sentiment appears to be leaning toward defense.. We also see this in the strong performance of more defensive sectors, such as consumer staples, which have outperformed technology in YTD, now ranking fourth. Even more notable has been the jump in utilities, which have outperformed communications to become the sector with the best YTD performance, up 21.83%.

Unlike the first half of the year, a broader range of sectors and stocks are now leading the rally. This shift in market leadership was expected, and market breadth is improving: 80% of S&P 500 companies are now trading above their 50-day moving average, the highest percentage since March 2024. In just three weeks, that percentage has nearly doubled, thanks to the rapid recovery from the carry trade turmoil. This means that the vast majority of S&P 500 stocks have participated in the recent rebound. While the index has yet to reach a new high since the early August sell-off, the equally weighted index – which better reflects the performance of the “average” stock – has hit new highs over the past two weeks.

PDD Holdings: Historic slump after disappointing results

Turning to the corporate front, yesterday PDD Holdings, known for the e-commerce platform Temuhad its worst day ever on the stock market. After publishing disappointing results, the company lost about $55 billion in market capitalization. For comparison, Eni, the fifth largest Italian company by market cap, has a market capitalization of $52 billion. With a 28.5% decline, PDD was the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100, hurting the index despite only making up 0.62% of the total. The decline contributed to a 25 basis point loss in the Nasdaq 100, as measured by the QQQ ETF.

PDD’s difficulties mainly arise from “new challenges related to changes in consumer demand, intensifying competition and global uncertainties”according to management. These factors will likely continue to weigh on financial results in the near term. Co-founder Chen Lei acknowledged that the company’s current trajectory is unsustainable, especially with competitors like ByteDance’s TikTok and Alibaba Group vying for budget-conscious consumers. In an effort to expand beyond China, PDD has invested heavily in growing its Temu platform internationally, seeking to escape China’s weak economy. But global competition is fierce — even Amazon is considering entering the space — and executives have been cautious about international performance. Chen stressed the importance of investing further in merchant support, as competitors seek to take market share.

In the June quarter, PDD reported revenue of 97.1 billion yuan (about $13.6 billion), below the median estimate of 100 billion yuan. Net profit was 32 billion yuan, slightly above the forecast of 27.5 billion yuan. In China, PDD has gained market share from retailers such as Alibaba and JD.com thanks to a low-price strategy and aggressive promotions that have countered emerging competitors such as Kuaishou Technology.

This success had made founder Colin Huang the richest man in China, with a fortune of $49.3 billion. However, as the stocks fell, Huang lost this position, which was again taken over by Zhong Shanshanthe bottled water billionaire, with a fortune of 50 billion dollars.

* Italian Market Analyst at eToro.