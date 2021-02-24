Electronic commerce in Argentina grew 124% in 2020 compared to the previous year and recorded a turnover of $ 905,143 million pesos. The technology sector is the one that leads the demand in this sector constantly growing, surpassing food, beverages and decorative items for the home.

In the midst of the conjuncture of the coronavirus pandemic e-commerce became the protagonist during 2020 and technology was the most sought after. It was a great alternative for users to purchase products online and safely, staying at home.

In this sense, many consumers made their purchases for the first time through this channel and little by little they were incorporating new product categories.

It was possible to observe and highlight the maturation of the online channel registering a sum of more than 1,284,960 new buyers, adding up a total of 20,058,206 online shoppers.

This figure comes from the Annual Study of Electronic Commerce in Argentina carried out by Kantar Insights for the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE).

In 2020 they were sold 251 million products, 72% more than in the previous year, through 164 million purchase orders (84% more than in 2019). The average purchase ticket was $ 5,519.

The top five

TV, audio equipment, consoles, IT and telephony: $ 153,122 million (+ 231% vs 2019) Food, beverages and cleaning supplies: $ 149,727 million (+ 260% vs 2019) Household items (furniture and decoration): $ 119,078 million (+ 206% vs 2019) Household appliances (white and brown line): $ 67,441 million (+ 154% vs 2019) Tickets and Tourism: $ 44,997 (-48% vs 2019)

During 2020 there were other growths above the average of some categories that are being consolidated, although they do not become part of the items that billed the most in the last year. These are:

Sports (+ 144% vs 2019)

Construction materials and tools (+ 252% vs 2018)

Clothing (non-sports) (+ 161% vs 2019)

Cosmetics and perfumery (+ 121% vs 2019)

Accessories for cars, motorcycles and other vehicles (+ 109% vs 2019).

“2020 represented an unprecedented challenge for our industry. The pandemic accelerated a growth process that Argentine electronic commerce had already been going through. The study reveals that not only were new buyers incorporated, but those who had been doing so increased their purchase frequency. We also observe that delivery apps are beginning to have a greater role, as has happened with the use of marketplaces, responding to an increasingly demanding consumer with delivery times. ”, Said Gustavo Sambucetti, Institutional Director of CACE.

2020 has been an atypical year. Our lives have radically changed and, in just a few months, we have innovated at the same level as the last decade. And something that has become clear is that we are increasingly dependent on the online world.

