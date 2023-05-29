The Minister of Finance has not yet revealed what the rate will be for international purchases above US$ 50

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid the e-compliance plancommerce –which involves the Shein, Shopee It is aliexpress– is in the final stage and should be released in the next few days. “I wouldn’t say this week, but in the next few days”, he declared. He did not answer what the charge rate will be on purchases of up to US$50. Currently, it is 60%.