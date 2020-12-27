E – commerce Purchases from British online shops will be subject to VAT despite the Brexit agreement

VAT must be paid from the beginning of January on purchases worth more than 22 euros. From July, VAT will be charged on all purchases.

European the trade agreement negotiated between the union and the uk represents changes in consumers’ purchases from online shopping.

On Christmas Eve, the EU and Britain agreed that trade in goods would be duty-free and not restricted by quotas, including online shopping.

“From the turn of the year, goods purchased from a UK online store worth up to € 22 are not subject to customs duties or VAT. If the value of the purchase is more than 22 euros, a customs declaration must be made and Finnish VAT of 24% must be paid, ”says the Head of Customs’ Foreign Trade and Taxation Department. Jarkko Germany.

In the online store Customs declarations for imports of goods over € 22 from outside the EU are usually made by the buyer. The declaration can be made free of charge in the Customs online service.

Another option is for the consumer to have the goods declared to be transported to Finland, in which case an additional fee will be charged.

“From the beginning of July, all goods purchased from online stores in the UK, as well as goods purchased from online stores outside the EU, must be subject to Finnish VAT. So also for shipments under 22 euros, ”says Germany.

Before Customs estimates that customs clearance of purchases from UK online shops will increase their price by around 30% if, in addition to the purchase price, transport costs, customs duties and VAT are taken into account.

Germany emphasizes that the British Online Stores have been in the same position in customs duties since the turn of the year as, for example, Asian Online Stores, which Finns make a relatively large number of purchases. However, no duty will be levied due to the outcome of the negotiations.

“If the value of goods bought from outside the EU is more than 150 euros, you always have to pay a customs duty, which varies according to the items. There are more than 20,000 items. On average, customs duties are roughly 2-3% of the value of goods, but they can be much higher, for example in clothing, ”says Germany.

After all Finally, from the point of view of customs duties and VAT, the decisive factor is from which state the ordered goods come to Finland.

Even if the seller is a British online store, but the goods are delivered to Finland from its warehouse in an EU Member State, no customs duties or VAT are charged. According to Germany, British Online Stores have already moved their stocks to EU Member States.