E – commerce Postal research: Almost 60 per cent of Finns buy online every month, almost a third every week

The most enthusiastic fifth of online shoppers estimated that they would already be buying more than 60 percent of their products online by 2025.

About Finns 57 per cent buy online monthly, and 29 per cent weekly, says the Large Online Store 2020 survey commissioned by Posti Kantant TNS.

Thirty percent of respondents felt that the corona pandemic increased their online purchases.

“With regard to shopping deliveries, online deliveries are increased more than last year by free deliveries (65 per cent), parcel monitoring and control (37 per cent) and proactive delivery notifications (35 per cent),” Posti says in a press release.

About one-fifth of the population is clearly more active in e-commerce. This group estimates that by 2025, it will buy more than 60 percent of its products from the online store. For so-called “basic users”, the corresponding proportion is clearly lower, around 35%. Such basic users accounted for 38% of respondents to the e-commerce survey.

“Random skeptics and experimenters who are still in the experimental phase (41 per cent) estimate that they will buy three times more than at present (9 per cent) in 2025,” the study notes.

Online according to the survey, most clothes, shoes and accessories as well as home electronics are ordered.

According to the survey, the number of refunds for online purchases has remained at the same level as last year. Every tenth person who has purchased products online has returned the shipment they have ordered, either in full or in part.

More than 40 percent of consumers prefer a parcel machine to receive online purchases.

Data collection was conducted with the help of the Kantar TNS Forum online panel in July 2020. The target group of the study was Finns aged 18–79 using the Internet. There were 2,380 respondents in Finland.

The study was also carried out in part in the Baltic countries.