More than one in two online purchases are made via a mobile device, especially on weekends, in summer and during Black Friday, especially for shopping for cosmetics and clothing. This is what it reveals a research conducted by PayPlug, the first online payment solution designed and conceived 100% for SMEs. “People are increasingly connected via smartphones and tablets and this is demonstrated by the fact that the mobile channel has consolidated over the last 4 years, with a steady rise, going from 41% in 2018 to 51% in 2021 “ explains Gloria Ferrante, PayPlug Marketing Manager Italy.

A trend that reflects

the data released by the Innovative Payments Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano according to which with 15.65 billion euros the smartphone world represents 51%

of the total of the e-commerce world. The average value of the cart on mobile, more and more often above 75euro: this happens in 39% of cases, a percentage that has grown by 7 points since 2019, underlining great trust and usability in the medium. Cosmetics (55%) and clothing (53%) are the sectors in which mobile shopping conquers consumers the most.

Conversational commerce is also driving mobile purchases, or the act of selling products and services by having a personalized conversation with their customers, via SMS, e-mail, messaging applications and chatbots. According to PayPlug, 15% of merchants between January and May 2021 (compared to 11% in the same period of 2020) has in fact concluded sales via SMS using payment links: sent via SMS, e-mail, messaging applications, redirect the customer to a secure payment page in which to enter the payment data and finally validate the order, quickly and easily from your smartphone.