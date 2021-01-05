No Result
E – commerce Online peer-to-peer trade grew exponentially in the interest rate year, with Tori.fi alone trading at nearly a billion

January 5, 2021
The value of trade made through Finland’s largest trading platform increased by a fifth.

Consumers Last year, Tori.fi, Finland’s largest trading platform, said that e-commerce between the two countries became significantly more widespread. The number of visits to the service increased by a third last year and the number of advertisements and revenue received by sellers by a fifth.

Peer trade has become more common over the last ten years. Tori.fi expert Laura Kuuselan According to him, last year saw new records in both visitor numbers and commerce. Last year, 431 million transactions were made at Tori.fi, which was 32 percent more than in the previous year. Sales revenue received through the service increased by 20 percent to EUR 729 million.

“The growth is not a surprise, but the magnitude of the growth boom is,” Kuusela says in a press release.

He estimates that growth was boosted by the exceptional circumstances of the interest rate year.

“People always trade most peer-to-peer when they’re at home and have loud time. And certainly during the interest rate crisis, economic reasons have also played a role. ”

In the year of the Crown, trade was mainly in outdoor and hobby goods. Sales of products in the Health and Wellness category increased by 76 percent from the previous year, sales of children’s clothing and shoes by 55 percent, sales of boating equipment by 46 percent and sales of bicycles by 43 percent.

