E – commerce Norwegian gambler wants a slice of the Finnish food trade, and according to the researcher, the trade is so concentrated that only foreign companies have the money to challenge Kesko and the S Group

In the K and S Group, the arrival of a new food online store in Finland is not considered a surprise. According to the researcher, the success of Oda, which starts in the fall, depends on how it makes customers return to the store.

Grocery store the intensification of competition did not come as a surprise, say big players in the trade and experts.

Norwegian grocery store Oda said on Thursday that it will start operations in the metropolitan area next autumn. HS asked the K-Group and the S Group what thoughts the Norwegian company’s entry into Finland would provoke.

Read more: Finnish grocery store gets a new gambler: Oda, which relies on e-commerce, is trying to conquer the market with cheap home deliveries

Director of E-Commerce and Digital Services Antti Rajala Kesko says that it has expected that market development will bring new competitors from outside Finland as well.

He does not directly comment on Oda’s business, but comments on it in general.

“E-commerce has developed rapidly, but the market is still in its infancy. The strongly developed food online store also attracts foreign companies, and I personally believe that there may be even more competitors, ”says Rajala.

The K-Group, formed by Kesko and independent retailers, and the S Group, which competes with it, said earlier in the spring that their sales in grocery stores multiplied in 2020.

According to Rajala, increasing competition is straining Kesko to further develop its own online store. However, in the retail chain, it is not considered that competitors operating with new business models would have a direct impact on how the service is developed or priced.

“Of course, we actively monitor the operating environment and its changes. But we rely on our own strengths and customer-oriented development, ”says Rajala.

At Kesko, the online store is based on a retailer-driven system, which emphasizes the range and locality familiar to the customer of each store. E-commerce products are mainly collected in stores, which also increases labor costs.

This explains the cost to the customer of online shopping, which is usually around € 5-10.

To Finland the upcoming Oda, on the other hand, has said it will compete with fast and affordable deliveries. Researcher specializing in retail, assistant professor Mikko Hänninen The University of Nottingham states that, for example, in the British and Swedish markets, delivery costs are clearly lower than in Finland.

“Free shipping is not uncommon, and often, for example, fast delivery is available for a few pounds in the UK,” he says.

This is largely explained by the automation that makes product collection more efficient. Oda, formerly known as Kolonial, has emphasized that it is as much a technology company as a retail company.

According to Hänninen, the company is a direct competitor to the S and K Group in the sense that it emphasizes quality products, its own bakery and finished products in its selections.

Although Oda does not directly challenge Lidl in resale prices, it competes in part with the same customers, focusing in particular on serving families with children.

“The real news here is that the Finnish retail market is so concentrated that it is difficult to come here. Therefore, it makes sense that the new entrant builds its own collection warehouse and also owns its own transport equipment, ”says Hänninen.

With large ones in retail chains, e-commerce currently accounts for only 2-3% of total retail. On the other hand, the size of the entire grocery trade in Finland is about 20 billion euros, he says Grocery trade statistics.

This means that even a small slice of the market can bring companies a turnover of hundreds of millions of euros.

According to Hänninen, the same phenomenon has been repeated in markets where grocery shopping has grown before Finland: rapid growth brings new competition.

“The problem here has been that money is not the same as in Sweden, for example, and there is a fear of investing in retail. It is therefore understandable that challengers in large chains come from abroad, ”he says.

Ultimately, the living conditions of new entrants will depend on how well they get customers to return to their stores. According to Hänninen, it is not decisive how to get the customer to try a new store in general, because marketing can increase interest quickly.

“The most important thing is whether the customer buys for the second or fourth time from the same store. For example, in the case of fresh products, it means that the products must be of high quality and good. The customer must always be reassured, ”says Hänninen.

S Group recently reported that its grocery online store has repeatedly beaten daily records recently.

Director responsible for the grocery trade Sampo Surface Saw SOK says that one of the chain’s strengths in online shopping is its extensive store network, which extends from Prisms to smaller convenience stores. In the entire S Group, the home and specialty goods online store has also grown alongside the Food Store.

“For my part, I can say that the competition coming to the industry is welcome and it will force us to improve our own service as well,” says Päällysaho.