E – commerce Kesko reveals figures on the rapid growth of e-commerce: Finns ordered seven million cans of milk and 15 per cent of nappies online

In addition to the increase in customer numbers, the rush to the online store caused by the corona pandemic was reflected in the fact that more and more retirees and adults ordered their groceries online.

Seven million cans of milk.

It is a figure that aptly reflects the extent to which the food online store grew in the interest rate year 2020. On Wednesday, Kesko spoke about the ways in which consumers found it online during the pandemic.

HS has previously said that the K-Group, formed by Kesko and independent retailers, and the S Group, which competes with it, both increased their online store more than threefold in 2020 compared to the previous year.

According to the K-Group, mainly the same products are purchased from the online store as from the stone foot trade. In general, the most popular products are vegetables such as cucumber and tomato. Of the other basic foods, Finns order rye bread, milk and coffee.

Salmon is also popular.

In the online store also shows, according to the chain’s own statistics, certain product groups to which products are purchased particularly frequently. For example, 15 percent of diaper sales were made online.

That’s a lot, considering that about three percent of the K-Group’s grocery sales came online last year.

In addition, compared to the stone-foot shop, children’s food, cereal products and canned food are emphasized in online customers’ purchases. This is mainly explained by the fact that the share of families with children in e-commerce customers is remarkably high: they currently account for 43% of customers.

There are also some nuance differences in online shopping behavior. For example, consumers buy non-patterned toilet paper online more often than patterned. Similar special variation is also seen in plaster purchases.

“Salt-only chips alone are ordered much more often from the net. There may not be any direct reason for this, but the analysis has been that it is easier for the customer to buy a dip on the side of the chips online to spice them up, ”says the Director of E-Commerce and Digital Services Antti Rajala.

As a whole, the K-Group’s sales and turnover volumes are wild. The retail chain delivers e-commerce purchases in folding cardboard boxes, the number of which increased from three to four boxes per order. In total, the chain delivered about five million food boxes to customers last year.

The chain’s mobile application and browser-based online store had 150 million visits.

Customer groups the structure also showed interesting changes during the corona year. As late as 2019, 75 per cent of e-commerce customers were families with children, while now their share has dropped to 43 per cent.

However, as the number of customers has more than tripled in a year, the absolute number of families with children has also increased.

At the same time, the share of two-person adult households has risen from eight to 16 per cent. Shopping by single and young couples has also increased.

The largest relative increase occurred among retirees. Before the pandemic, their share of the K-Group’s e-commerce customers was 8%. Now their share has risen to 21 percent.

On this basis, the purchase of groceries online has been taken over by all age groups, whose purchasing behavior is generally measured.