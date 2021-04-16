Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

E-commerce has boomed, on social media platforms, recently, and the “Covid-19” virus is one of the most prominent reasons, as the quarantine times that passed encouraged most of the shopkeepers in the market to display their goods on social media platforms, and announce the promotional offers they make to encourage Customers can purchase via those platforms.

Khalid Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Registration and Licensing Department of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, told Al-Ittihad: There has been a remarkable increase of more than 100% in a number of activities such as electronic trading, delivery services, and accreditation licenses compared to last year, according to the report on business licenses issued by the Department of Economic Development. In Sharjah.

He pointed out that the ‘electronic trading’ licenses were registered with 120 licenses issued during the year 2020 compared to 27 licenses issued in the year 2019 with a growth rate of 344%, and some traditional licenses were added to the electronic trading activity, as these licenses amounted to 51% of the activity licenses. Electronic trading.

He said: It has been observed through the reports that the number of electronic trade licenses, delivery service licenses and accreditation licenses have doubled, by issuing new licenses or by adding some existing traditional licenses to electronic trading activity in order to be able to keep pace with the current situation of the outbreak of the “Covid-19” epidemic.

A number of social media users confirmed that their desire to browse commercial accounts and buy from them has doubled what it was before the epidemic.

Rabia Hassan, a citizen of Sharjah, said: “Shopping through websites and social media platforms has become almost commonplace, especially after the outbreak of the epidemic, and during the quarantine, this kind of shopping was the only outlet for me, especially since many supermarkets, restaurants and other service providers went For these platforms to offer their services in order to avoid the recession that occurred due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In turn, Maryam Amin from Sharjah confirmed that buying on electronic media has pros and cons at the same time, asking the concerned authorities to put more controls on commercial accounts on various social media platforms, to prevent fraud and protect electronic consumers.