Youssef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

In light of the global challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic on the job market, job sectors in the UAE have witnessed a remarkable boom, such as the e-commerce sector, which recorded 100,000 new jobs during the year 2020.

Ammar Al-Malik, Director General of Dubai Internet City, told Al-Ittihad: The UAE has dealt with the various impacts of the pandemic with competence and efficiency, and the country’s leadership and government launched a series of proactive initiatives to transform challenges into sustainable opportunities, especially in the areas of digital transformation and smart solutions.

He added, “We are continuing to work with various stakeholders to consolidate the competitiveness of the UAE and the business environment in it, in order to ensure the attracting of talent and the continuous development of the infrastructure and technology, particularly in the coming decades.”

Big boom

Ola Haddad, Administrative Director of Human Resources at the “Bayt.com” online platform, said: “A number of sectors in the UAE recorded great prosperity during the pandemic, especially e-commerce, retail and medical services sectors.”

Ola Haddad

She added, “The sectors that depend on the Internet and technology witnessed a boom during the pandemic,” noting that according to the employment platform data, the demand for some jobs, most notably in the Internet and e-commerce sector, grew by 122%, 90% for medical services, and 67% for distribution and services. Logistics during last August, compared to the level of demand in May of the same year.

Strong growth

While the e-commerce sector in the Middle East and North Africa was registering a tangible annual growth of between 15-20% before the Covid-19 pandemic, surpassing that of other regions thanks to the spread of smart phones and internet usage rates, the shift of consumers to online shopping has occurred between Overnight, as a result of the pandemic, it helped drive this growth and allowed the sector to achieve a digital advance equivalent to six years in just 6 months.

According to a study published by Dubai Economy in cooperation with Dubai Police and Visa, the majority of consumers in the UAE (61%) prefer to pay online using cards or digital wallets, instead of paying on receipt since the start of the pandemic.

Diverse sectors

Mohammed Al-Fiqi, a digital media expert and lecturer at Al Dar University College in Dubai, said that the boom in the e-commerce sector in the UAE is due to the development of communications infrastructure and the high percentage of smart phones.

He explained that the opportunities created in the field of e-commerce in the UAE were very large and included many related sectors, as the demand for domestic shipping companies to deliver goods increased.

Muhammad al-Feki

El-Fiqi pointed to an increase in demand for drivers, means of transport, and motorcycles used in goods delivery operations, as well as an increased demand for packaging tools and supplies.

He pointed out that the demand for workers and specialists in the field of electronic marketing has increased in an unprecedented manner, as the urgent need for marketing products via the Internet and social media has emerged.

Al-Feki said: E-marketing also requires the expertise of design workers, as it is one of the most important requirements of Internet marketing, and the online content developers have also increased in demand for advertisements.

He pointed out that among the specialties that have benefited from the high demand for e-commerce are web design companies, and electronic payment gateways, which in most cases belong to companies specialized in this field.

He pointed out that photographers also found during the year 2020 a popular market due to the increase in the need for professional photos of products to upload them on the Internet, as they did not need this when displaying products in storefronts.

He noted that the increase in the demand for the aforementioned majors has boosted the demand for specialized training centers in the fields of e-commerce, design, photography and e-marketing.

He said: The wide spectrum of jobs that have been provided due to the double demand for e-commerce, had a clear impact on the stability of the job market in general.

He expected an increase in e-commerce demand, as establishing an e-commerce site is much less than establishing a store, and the digital method is more in line with customer orientation.

Wide spread

The global business data platform “Statisa” monitored indicators for the growth of e-commerce revenues, excluding services, by 7.3%, to 21 billion dirhams ($ 5.746 billion) by the end of 2020, compared to 15.35 billion dirhams ($ 4.184 billion) by the end of 2019. The volume of sales will reach 35.9 billion dirhams ($ 9.792 billion) by 2024.

Statisa data confirmed the growth of e-commerce penetration to 67% of the total population, while the average per capita spending on electronic purchases in the country is about 3144 dirhams ($ 856.79) for the year 2020, compared to 2418 dirhams ($ 658.93) during the year. 2019.

E-commerce sales in the country during the year 2020 are divided into 4 main categories, led by “clothing and fashion”, which account for 29.27% ​​of the total e-commerce sales in the country, with a value of approximately 17 billion dirhams (1.682 billion dollars), followed by consumer electronics and multimedia. With total sales of 4.1 billion dirhams ($ 1.138 billion), which accounted for 24% of total sales.