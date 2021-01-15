E – commerce Huutokauppa.com banned cancellation of transactions – Market Court found the ban illegal and imposed a penalty payment of 100,000 euros

Market law has denied, at the request of the consumer ombudsman, the procedure by which Mezzoforte, which operates the Huutokaupat.com online store, deprived consumers of the right to cancel an online transaction, says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV).

However, according to KKV, consumers who made a purchase directly from Mezzoforte at Huutokaupat.com can invoke the right of withdrawal.

The Market Court has strengthened the ban with a penalty payment of 100,000 euros.

According to the Market Court, the company acted in breach of the Consumer Protection Act by denying the right of withdrawal on the grounds that it was an auction.

The prohibition imposed only applies to transactions in which Mezzoforte buys the goods for sale from its previous owner and resells them in its own name at Auctions.com.

Exceptionally, the right of cancellation may be refused only in traditional auctions involving, inter alia, a physical auction organized by a separate auctioneer, such as an auction house.

Online auctions are not covered by the exception, as it is not a tender procedure led by an auctioneer and no physical auctions have been held.

SME According to it, the right of withdrawal is a key consumer right in distance selling. In distance selling, the right of withdrawal is the main rule, and the consumer usually has the right to cancel the transaction 14 days after the purchase, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act based on EU law.

“In distance selling, the goods or services cannot be inspected before the purchase decision is made, so the right of withdrawal is an important right for the consumer,” says the Consumer Ombudsman. Katri Väänänen in the bulletin.

Unlawful contract terms are not binding on the consumer. According to KKV, the absence of a right of withdrawal in Huutokaupat.com transactions is an invalid condition which Mezzoforte cannot invoke as a seller.

The decision of the Market Court is not yet final.