AT THE END OF 2023, the e-commerce in Mexico experienced a growth of 24.6%, consolidating itself as the largest expansion market at a global level.

This phenomenon reflects a continuous evolution in the preferences of buys of the mexicansaccording to the 2023 Online Sales Study, prepared by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), directed by Eric Pérez-Grovas.

The inclusion of different socioeconomic strata in the digital sphere, and the preference for the combination of physical and digital channels, highlight the diversification and adaptability of the market.

The analysis reveals that regions such as the Southeast and Central led the growth, while the Pacific emerges as a promising opportunity for digital expansion.

The choice of purchasing categories, from Fashion to Electronics, reflects the diversity of consumer interests, while the incursion of first-time buyers into kitchen utensils and tools suggests a broadening of the product spectrum.

The report highlights the importance of the buyer experience, where the variety, exclusivity and convenience of deliveries take center stage.

Although interest in personalization persists, there is a change in the frequency of online search and purchase, especially among consumers from high socioeconomic levels.

The duality in payment methods, with cards predominating in the digital sphere and cash retaining its relevance in physical stores, highlights the complexity of the financial landscape in e-commerce.

Furthermore, factors such as the attraction to international products, the importance of customer service and growing environmental awareness reveal the various motivations that drive purchasing decisions.

Despite high customer satisfaction, transparency in product information and delivery time management stand out as critical challenges.

These pain points, along with the continued preference for home delivery, underscore the need for continued improvements in logistics and communication.

2023 was a transformative year for e-commerce in Mexico, marked by exceptional growth and continued adaptation to consumer dynamics.

The challenge now lies in taking advantage of these insights to strengthen transparency, optimize the customer experience and consolidate sustainability at the heart of Mexican digital commerce.

A JOINT INITIATIVE of the Mexican Competitiveness Center (CCMX), Industrias Peñoles and the government of Guerrero, headed by Evelyn Salgado, seeks to revitalize Acapulco's economy after Hurricane Otis. With a focus on micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as entrepreneurs, the program involves prominent companies and local business chambers. Actions such as digital training workshops, financial support, links with large companies and participation in trade fairs stand out. The close collaboration between the public and private sectors reflects a comprehensive and adaptable response to local needs, setting a valuable precedent for economic recovery in other regions.

There is a lot of talk about gender equality, although reality shows the exodus of women from management positions, evidenced as revealed by BTS Mexico, which is headed by Maider Santos, as they have persistent challenges. Despite the influence of the pandemic, the need to balance “feminine” and “masculine” expectations, the promotion gap and the lack of boldness in seeking new positions are key factors. The evolution towards flexible work models and the marked salary disparity underline the importance of addressing these problems to retain female talent and promote more diverse and inclusive leadership.

THE ATTRACTION AND RETENTION of talent are key challenges for companies, where factors such as salary and work-life balance influence candidates' decisions. Training emerges as a crucial differentiator, backed by studies showing significant growth in companies that invest in development. High employee turnover now presents challenges, including high costs and loss of talent. Building a brand and corporate reputation highlights the importance of connecting with collaborators, says NYCE, by Carlos Pérez. Training in ISO/IEC Management Systems stands out as a precise alternative to address key issues.

THERE ARE CHANGES AT the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). Vice Admiral Carlos Velázquez Tiscareño left the General Directorate. His successor is Rear Admiral José Ramón Rivera Parga, who was in charge of the Operations Directorate.

