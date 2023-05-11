Data are from the Ministry of Industry, which launched this Thursday (May 11, 2023) the Electronic Commerce Observatory

Digital electronic commerce moved BRL 450 billion in purchase and sale operations in the last 3 years. The data were released this Thursday (May 11, 2023) during the launch of the Electronic Commerce Observatoryof Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

The observatory has a dashboard do Comércio Eletrônico Nacional, developed from data from electronic invoices provided by the Federal Revenue Service. The tool gathers data from 2016 to 2022.

In this 7-year interval, operations in the e-commerce in Brazil moved R$ 628 billion. The number jumped from BRL 36 billion in 2016 to BRL 187 billion in 2022.

According to the MDIC, the cell phone was the champion of financial movement by e-commerce. In the period, the sale of telephone sets moved R$ 72.1 billion, equivalent to 11.5% of the total.

Next, televisions appear, with revenues of R$ 28 billion (4.5%), and notebooks, tablets and the like, with R$ 21 billion in sales. Then come refrigerators or freezers, R$ 17.8 billion (2.8%); books, brochures and similar printed material, with R$ 16.8 billion (2.6%); and washing machines, with R$ 10.8 billion (1.7%).

ecommerce by region

The Southeast region concentrated 74.1% of all online sales carried out from 2016 to 2022. São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro were the states that carried out the most transactions in the period, moving together 68% of the amount transacted as senders, and 54% for recipients.