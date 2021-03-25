E – commerce During the Korona period, the Finnish design online store grew into a business of more than EUR 40 million – “In Finland, it is often felt how difficult it is to sell products to the rest of the world here”

The turnover of the Finnish Design Shop increased by 54 per cent in 2020. There are customers, especially in the United States, where many consumers buy interior decoration goods for thousands of euros at a time.

If the customer In the United States, he needs a sofa that costs ten tons, he is increasingly turning to an online store in Turku.

In recent years, the Finnish Design Shop has become a success story, largely based on the buoyancy brought by the international consumer market.

During the Korona period, the company’s growth has accelerated further: in 2020, e-commerce net sales increased by 54 percent to EUR 43.3 million. Sales developed strongly in previous years, when net sales grew at an annual rate of 40 percent.

Now consumers seem to have found Finnish trade even better. The company’s operating profit almost doubled compared to the previous year and was approximately EUR 2.1 million.

Finnish Design Shop sells a wide range of Finnish and Nordic design and design goods, such as interior items, lamps and kitchen utensils. There is also a selection of larger pieces of furniture, such as chairs, dining tables and sofas.

“Bigger and, in a way, harder-to-understand products are being ordered all the time. Many customers already dare to order a sofa, even though the purchase decision is mainly based on images seen online, ”says the company’s CEO Teemu Kiiski.

In Finland most of the companies operating in e-commerce are such that their business focuses exclusively on the domestic market. Finnish Design Shop, on the other hand, is a rare example of a Finnish online store, the majority of whose turnover comes from abroad.

Last year, the value of the company’s products delivered abroad exceeded the share of the domestic market. The largest single foreign market is the United States, which accounts for about 15 percent of e-commerce revenue.

As a whole, the store has customers in 99 countries, the most important of which are, for example, Japan, Britain, Australia, Germany and Switzerland. Foreign customers often order in larger amounts at a time than domestic customers.

“We have delivered products to the island of Aruba, for example. When delivery costs rise to thousands of euros, it is clear that the price of the product is not the primary threshold issue for the customer, ”says Kiiski.

According to him, however, the customer base is wide and the range of products varies. For example, there are small items for sale that cost a few euros, such as napkins and toothbrushes.

On the other hand, the currently most expensive sofa on sale costs 20,000 euros.

“Of course there are a lot of customers who don’t have to think about the price tag. They are especially present in the international market. Then, on the other hand, many customers may save a long time to get some of the interior design they want, ”says Kiiski.

Finnish Design Shop was founded in 2004. The idea was to sell Finnish quality goods directly through the network to the whole world, and the movement started in Europe. At that time, domestic e-commerce was still quite modest, and access to international markets was not believed.

“In Finland, it is often anointed how difficult it is to sell products to the rest of the world,” says Kiiski.

Success did not come immediately, but the online store found, through trial and error, a way to gradually increase sales. The sharp rise in recent years is largely the result of years of work.

The company has invested heavily in making ordering as effortless as possible for the customer. For example, in many traditional furniture stores, the consumer may have to wait in an armchair or sofa for weeks, even months.

From the beginning, Finnish Design Shop has had the principle that the majority of products sold are in stock immediately. That is why the company has also gained a lot of customers from, for example, hotels and restaurants.

If the customer needs a hundred Aalto stools in a week, they can usually also be delivered.

HS said on tuesday from the Swedish Desenio, which grew into a listed company by selling a few dozen art posters to consumers online. One of the company’s success factors has been efficient logistics, which is able to serve the markets of several different countries in Europe.

Finnish Design Shop has also invested in logistics and especially in the customer experience. Both factors need to be in order for the consumer to dare to order a Dining Table that costs even thousands of euros or more without seeing it on the spot.

The company is investing more and more in 3D technology and augmented reality, which allows the customer to see practically directly what a particular object would look like in their own home.

At the same time, the company also relies on traditional channels in its customer acquisition – a newsletter sent by e-mail still plays an important role.

“The deaths of newsletters have been battled for a long time, but for us it is the third most important factor in bringing in customer traffic right after organic and paid Google search results,” Kiiski says.

The majority owner of the e-commerce is the media group A-lehti, and it is known that the family company has at least no plans to take the design e-commerce to the stock exchange.

Instead, operations will continue to grow. The company has already started construction of a new, high-tech logistics center in the Turku region. When the logistics center is completed towards the end of the year, the collection of all small products will be handled automatically with the help of robots.

Automation is based on the Autostore system, which has become widespread in the logistics industry rapidly.

“In the new center, we will be able to collect products at multiple times compared to the old warehouse, at up to 4,500 products per day. As far as I know, we are the first online store in Finland to introduce robot automation in product collection, ”says Kiiski.