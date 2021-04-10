E – commerce China tightens grip on internet companies: Alibaba fined 2.3 billion for antitrust

E-commerce giant Alibaba and founder of financial group Ant Group Jack Ma last night angered authorities with critical comments about developments in the country’s banking sector. China’s central government is increasingly critical of the country’s growing power of Internet companies.

China has ordered e-commerce giant Alibaba to pay 18 billion yuan, or about 2.3 billion euros, for antitrust violations. According to the country’s competition authorities, the company has abused its dominant position for several years, according to the news agency Reuters.

The fines correspond to about four percent of the company’s turnover in the previous year. More significant than the amount of the fines is the message they contain. China’s central government has begun to take an increasingly critical stance on the growth of power in its country’s Internet companies.

The market position of Alibaba and its parallel payment and finance company Ant Group did not disturb the authorities at all until last October, when the founder of the companies Jack Ma strongly criticizes the regulation of the country’s banking sector and the old-fashioned banking system.

Ant Group was scheduled to be listed on the stock exchange in November.

China’s the listing authorities withdrew the IPO only two days before it took place. The company was estimated to be worth about $ 350 billion. It was more valuable than any Chinese traditional bank.

If implemented, the share issue would also have been the largest in the world. According to expert estimates, the actions of the Chinese central government were partly irritated by Man’s arrogance, but also a genuine concern for the rest of the country’s banking sector for the fast-growing Ant Group.

The authorities have ordered Ant Group to reorganize its corporate structure, which could mean a significant tightening of regulations and, for example, solvency requirements. New regulations are also coming to the online payment market that may limit the growth of individual players.

The company’s growth has been based directly on a payment system integrated into e-commerce. The company also, for example, grants consumer loans and provides investment services.

In December authorities said they were investigating Alibaba for violations of competition law. Jack Ma completely disappeared from public view for several weeks and was rumored to have been arrested by authorities. However, his “close circle” was told to the public that Ma had retreated to golf on the island of Hainan.

According to the fine, Alibaba has been preventing its online store merchants from using other e-commerce platforms since 2015. It is against Chinese law. Alibaba must rectify the illegal practices without delay. According to Reuters, it has announced it will do so.

Experts believe that China’s central government will intervene more closely with other Chinese internet giants. Alongside Alibaba, the best-known giant is Tencent, which operates on social media and online payments.

“Their growth has been huge. Until now, the administration has allowed them to act freely in anti-competitive ways. It is no longer possible “, Francis Lun, CEO of Hong Kong-based Geo Securities tells Reuters.

According to a Reuters survey in February, many Chinese companies have already set aside money for possible fines.