E – commerce A year ago, the online food store exploded in Finland, and there is no going back – “It is still a complete mystery what Lidl thinks about the online store”

The online sales of large grocery stores decreased slightly in the summer, but started to rise again in the autumn. The S Group says that the online store for groceries tripled in 2020 compared to the previous year.

More and more Finns have taken the habit of buying food from an online store.

This is evident from the statistics of the largest grocery chains. The S Group says that e-commerce for food has tripled in 2020 compared to the previous year, when e-commerce sales were just over EUR 50 million.

Kesko, for its part, stated in its 2020 financial statements that the online food trade more than tripled (368 per cent) compared to the previous year.

E-commerce only accounts for a few percent of all grocery sales, but it doesn’t tell the whole truth – few consumers make all their grocery purchases online.

HS asked Information from Kesko and the S Group on how the share of e-commerce in the grocery trade has developed in 2019–2020. Statistics provided by Kesko show that the share of e-commerce has remained below 1% until March 2020.

The spread of the coronavirus to Finland significantly changed the situation. The popularity of online shopping was particularly evident in April last year, when 5.9 per cent of Kesko’s grocery sales came online.

Food was bought online frequently back in May, and in the summer the share of online shopping fell by several per cent. In August, online food purchases started to grow again, and in December, about 4.1 per cent of Kesko’s grocery trade came online.

The shares are large, as between January 2019 and February 2020, an average of 0.7 per cent of Kesko’s grocery trade was made online.

S Group does not provide exact monthly ecommerce shares. At a general level, however, the chain says that last year’s highest e-commerce sales figures were made at the end of last year.

“In November-December, virtually the best online sales of the year were made, and the same trend seems to have continued this year as well. This is partly explained by the fact that the e-commerce service network was tripled over the past year, and there are more and more stores for e-commerce at the beginning of the year, ”says the food e-commerce sales manager. Matti Torniainen SOK, which belongs to the S Group.

There are currently a total of about 120 online delivery stores, 49 of which are Prisms. In addition, the Helsinki metropolitan area is served by a logistics center in Vantaa, which the chain itself describes as a “dark store”.

From there, practically all deliveries of Alepa’s e-commerce orders in the Helsinki metropolitan area are handled.

The S Group has also sought to increase delivery options by building pick-up points for the online store and increasing Prisma’s home deliveries to the entire Helsinki metropolitan area. According to Torniainen, customers have found an online store with the korona and also stayed with it.

“A year ago, there was a situation where home delivery times had been sold out for up to a week ahead. Now the situation varies from place to place: in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example, orders for the same day and the next day are often sold out. Instead, deliveries in other locations may even be made on the same day, ”says Torniainen.

Beata Zsunics collected three e-commerce orders at the same time at Triplan Prisma.­

Kesko there is no central warehouse like the S Group, even in the Helsinki metropolitan area, but the online store is built on a network of retailers. The number of stores delivering online shopping has risen rapidly: at the beginning of last year, there were a couple of hundred.

By March 2021, there were already 480 stores delivering online shopping.

The trend is the opposite compared to many large e-commerce companies that use large inventories and automated processes to push down business costs. Kesko is also looking for efficient operating models, but relying on the local retailer network has been a conscious choice.

“The dealer network has been able to react quickly to fluctuations in demand. In addition, merchants locally have a good feel for what customers want. A lot is invested in customer experience and satisfaction, ”says Kesko’s President Antti Rajala. He is responsible for the chain’s e-commerce and digital services.

The turnover of the K-Group’s grocery trade, formed by Kesko and independent K-retailers, was approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2020. Most of it came from food sales in K-stores of various sizes and from K-Citymarket’s home and specialty goods trade.

About 2.9 per cent of the K-Group’s total grocery sales came from online shopping. When VAT is taken into account, the chain’s e-commerce sales exceeded EUR 200 million in 2020.

The S Group does not provide an exact share, but based on a rough estimate, sales of the online food store last year were about EUR 150 million, taking into account the effect of VAT. The turnover of the chain’s grocery trade has been over eight billion euros for several years, of which e-commerce is roughly 1.8 percent, according to HS estimates.

At the moment, it seems that the K-Group has taken over the e-commerce a little faster than its competitors.

Antti Rajala estimates that the share of e-commerce in the whole grocery trade will increase by more than 5%. It sounds like a small number, but what matters is the importance of e-commerce in the entire value chain of the store.

Kesko does not even aim for all purchases to go online. Instead, you want to make the shopping experience as smooth and effortless as it is in a stone foot trade.

One way to do this is the locality of the selection: when the customer is already very familiar with the selection of the nearest market, he knows that he will also receive the same offer online.

“I wouldn’t go too far in separating e-commerce from the stone-foot trade, it’s about the total service. We certainly don’t have a single customer who would buy their food online alone. First and foremost, we see that e-commerce is a way to engage customers more and more in our service, ”says Rajala.

Ultimately, e-commerce is an additional service that fights for market share in the grocery trade. Kesko has invested significantly in this: dozens of software professionals work permanently in e-commerce. In addition, the trade has been built by several industry-leading companies such as Futurice and Reaktor.

This is reflected, for example, in the use of artificial intelligence: the customer is already offered a shopping basket that he has bought in the past. In addition, the service may suggest new products to be purchased based on those that the consumer has previously acquired.

The S Group has also introduced a feature where the online store offers recommended products based on the consumer’s previous purchases.

Ecommerce consultant Leevi Parsama recalls that, of the large grocery chains, the S Group was the first to set up its own Foodie online store. Now Kesko’s significant investments during the Korona period have changed the situation so that it is ahead of its competitors in the network, although the S Group is still clearly the largest in the stone foot trade.

In terms of the future, he finds it interesting what Lidl, which challenges big chains, does with its own range of sales channels. Currently, Lidl has no online store at all.

“It’s still a complete mystery what Lidl thinks of online shopping. One possibility is that they first let competitors teach consumers how to use e-commerce and then enter the market with a big investment, ”Parsama says.

Consumers’ eating habits are generally such that they are not changed in one fell swoop. But when change occurs, the oscillation in the other direction can be very rapid.