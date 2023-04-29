For those who really want to embrace the 80s, this Mercedes E-Class with Lorinser thick stuff is perfect, and it ‘fits’ seven people!

When you think of Mercedes in the 1980s, you immediately think of the W124. The generation E-Class that first sketched the image of the indestructible E-segmenter from Mercedes. In the 1980s, this car was ultra-modern, although the technology (and especially its reliability) is quite old now. Apart from that, it’s just a fat thing to see.

Lorinser S124

If you really wanted a big W or S214, you had to turn to tuner Lorinser. They could really turn your Mercedes E-Class or E-Class Estate into a big box. They still can, by the way. By popular request, Lorinser restarted production of old E-Class parts in 2020. So you can still equip every 124 with the thicker bumpers, thick rims and rear spoiler that made the car so much fun in the eighties.

Lorinser E-Class as an occasion

The availability of these new parts is one thing, because the car has to go to Japan for that. You must also provide an E-Class yourself. You can now solve that on Marktplaats. There is an S124 Mercedes E-Class with Lorinser thick stuff for sale. Just to drive away immediately.

Someone brought this Lorinser Mercedes E-Class to the Netherlands from Japan. The untrained eye may think they are looking at a real one premerger AMG-like wagon are looking, but it’s just a bodykit for a 300TE. That means the 3.0 liter M103 six-cylinder with 188 hp.

The car has been kept in good condition and the Lorinser bumpers, spoiler and rims look neat. The specification is ‘boring’, but black on black is fine on an S124 at the same time. The car also has some luxury options, including a sliding / tilting roof. And that’s nice with summer coming.

Interior

The interior of the Mercedes E-Class Lorinser is also well equipped. Mercedes lived years in the future, so you’re no worse off than an average hatchback 20 years newer. The black leather interior with walnut looks used but not damaged. That’s fine too.

Seven-seater!

Where it gets really fun: this Mercedes E-Class Lorinser is a seven-seater! Like many station wagons of this time (and a little later), there was a bench seat backwards in the trunk. You won’t get more than a child for its growth spurt and you’re in the middle of the crumple zone, but with seven people on the road is great in a car like this.

To buy

This well-maintained Mercedes E-Class with Lorinser thick stuff is a nice one, because it has a low mileage (143,700) and documented maintenance. That does something with the price. The seller on Marktplaats wants to catch another 23,500 euros for it. It’s a thick thing, but that’s a lot of money. Who dares?

