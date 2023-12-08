Friday, December 8, 2023, 10:18 p.m.

















GDimovil and Auto Classe have presented in society, in an informative meeting, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class and CLE Coupé, two very exclusive vehicles that stand out on the asphalt. At the event, held in Dimovil, attendees were able to learn, from the Mercedes Benz sales team, the main features of these two vehicles that perfectly combine a unique design with the latest developments in technology, connectivity and safety.

The first vehicle that was unveiled was the CLE Coupé, which stands out on the asphalt for its sporty and advanced character. On the outside, these features are demonstrated in an aerodynamic profile that includes a striking front end with a low hood, muscular longitudinal projections and frameless doors that invite you to climb aboard.

The interior combines everything necessary to turn driving this model into a unique experience. The new design of the instrument panel, the standard Avantgarde line and the ambient lighting stand out in a space that also has multi-contour seats, a Burmester 3D surround sound system and the latest generation of MBUX.

The safety of all occupants is another of the key aspects of the CLE Coupé. In this sense, it includes as standard the lane change detector, the active braking system and the parking package with 360-degree camera, among others.

Regarding its engine, the CLE Coupé has a power of 190 HP and has a maximum torque of 400 Nm, which allows it to reach 250 kilometers per hour.

Iconic luxury saloon



Subsequently, the professionals presented the new E-Class, the iconic luxury sedan of the German brand. The new edition of this model has expressive details on the outside that take it to a new stage. In this sense, it is notable from the lighting of the radiator grille to the new design of the LED lights at the rear, which highlight the optics of the star.

Inside, mobile and digital luxury are combined. The latest generation MBUX multimedia system ensures a highly personalized experience on board. This is mixed with a very high level of comfort thanks to the multi-contour seats and the Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos. In terms of safety, it incorporates numerous systems that protect occupants on the road.

Regarding its engine, it should be noted that it is a plug-in hybrid vehicle with a range of 117 kilometers per hour that reaches a power of 313 HP. In addition, it reaches 100 kilometers per hour in just 7.5 seconds.