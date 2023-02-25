Electronic cigarettes can cause pathologies related to tobacco consumption, just like traditional cigarettes: this is revealed by a study conducted by the “Keck school of medicine” in Los Angeles, which questions the fact that “vaping” is less harmful than smoking.

In fact, the same damage has been found inside the cells of the mucous membrane of the mouth. The scholars, led by Professor Ahmad Besaratinia, examined the genetic code of the cells of the mucous membrane of the mouth of three groups of 72 people: those who vape and have never smoked, those who smoke and have never vaped, and those who never smoke at all.

After collecting information on actual exposure to cigarettes and e-cigarettes through questionnaires and interviews, the experiment was carried out.

“For the first time, we have shown that those who use electronic cigarettes and even for a long time, have greater damage to the DNA, especially in the cells of the mouth and esophagus. The same pattern as traditional smokers,” explains Besarantinia. Twice as many damaged cells were found in relation to non-vaping smokers.

The survey also reports that the more exposure to smoke from both products increases, the greater the extent of the damage. Within the e-cigarette galaxy, DNA damage is greater for those who use cheaper devices (mods) than for those who use more sophisticated ones (pods).

“Given the popularity of pod and mod devices and the preference for sweet, mint or menthol, and fruit-flavored e-liquids by both adult and youth vapers, our findings may have significant implications for public health and the regulation of these products”.

Sweet aromas are associated with the sample with the most damage, followed by mint and fruit flavors. The alterations of gene expression – concludes the survey – would predispose to the development of inflammatory diseases and cancer.