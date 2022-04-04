According to a study by the Grossman School of Medicine, those who smoke electronic cigarettes have a higher risk of contracting cancer, here is the reason

According to a group of scientists from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, smokers of electronic cigarette risk the cancer to the nose. In particular, people with such habits have a higher risk of inflammation of the respiratory tract, throat and sinuses. Let’s find out together the reason.

People who smoke the electronic cigarette have a risk very high of contracting inflammation of the respiratory tract, a cancer of the paranasal sinuses, throat and nose. It was one who revealed it study conducted by scientists of the Grossman School of Medicine with the collaboration of the Global Public Health Collage and the Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The scientists, together with the doctor Emma Karey, based their study on behavior of 122 classic cigarette smokers, 123 e-cigarette users and 96 hookah smokers. It all happened in the city in New York and in the bars of Manhattan.

Dr. Karey also noted the device type that was used by smokers: the pen or tank type. Therefore, 70% of smokers used the pen device while 50% used the one with the reservoir. However, these were the conclusions: smokers began to exhale through the nose. Therefore, people who use the electronic cigarette practice more frequentlynasal exhalation compared to classic cigarette smokers.

Electronic Cigarette: the retrohaling technique

The reason refers to the technique called retrohaling. It is a method who use the vapors more to better savor the aromas contained in the liquid of the cigarette. Clearly, smokers perform this technique through nasal exhalation, which carries a greater risk of nose cancer.