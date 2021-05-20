The tobacco tax is to be increased – also for e-cigarettes. That is the plan of Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). But the resistance is considerable.

Hamburg – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has rejected criticism of the planned increase in tobacco tax. The Vice Chancellor vehemently defended the plan to also provide e-cigarettes with different and higher taxes in the future. In addition to fiscal considerations, there are also health considerations, said the SPD candidate for chancellor. Just because e-cigarettes are declared harmless, they are also harmless.

Scholz plans to increase the tobacco tax by 2.5 percent. This would increase conventional cigarettes by eight cents per pack by 2026. For the first time, however, the Ministry of Finance also wants e-cigarettes, which vaporize so-called liquids instead of tobacco, with their own tax rate for substances containing nicotine, which also increases the purchase. So far, e-cigarettes are only subject to VAT.

In addition to the industry associations, addiction experts also warn against this step. An increase in prices would create false incentives. Why experts see health risks*, you can find out in the report on 24hamburg.de.