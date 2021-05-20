A.gut feeling: who is the market leader? Tesla, sure. So one can be wrong. The hard numbers speak a different language, at least in Germany. In the first third of 2021, Volkswagen achieved a one-two victory among all-electricians, as well as with cars in general. In the overall ranking as of April 30th, the VW Golf leads as usual in the new registrations ahead of the VW Tiguan, and in the battery vehicles it is the VW ID3 and the VW E-Up.

The big surprise: It is not the new ID3 that takes first place, but the old Kämpe E-Up, which has been on the market for seven years. Even in Wolfsburg one is surprised by this, after all, almost all of the advertising effort goes into the Gulf of the future, i.e. the ID3, flanked by the new ID4, which just barely missed the top ten in the four-month ranking. 2891 new registrations were a total of 15 too few to outperform the Audi e-tron.

The little Up sells itself in a certain way, after all, with a basic price of a good 21,400 euros for the 3.60 meter short city car after deduction of the subsidy, only around 12,000 euros remain to be paid. Due to the high demand, VW even announced an order stop in autumn 2020 when the delivery time had increased to 15 months. Now the order list is being processed, the overhang is one of the reasons for the top spot, according to VW. The model will not be discontinued, as can sometimes be heard. This also applies to the gasoline engine, which still contributes around 4700 units to the 14,500 Up that have been sold so far in 2021. That’s more than the Caddy (7020), Polo (9605) or T-Cross (10,407) models. To put it into perspective: VW has sold just under 33,800 units of the Golf this year and almost 25,000 of the Tiguan.



Already on the market for seven years and still a best seller: the VW E-Up

It was to be expected that in view of the numerous new releases this year, the usual approval picture would be shaken up properly. The previous series winner Renault Zoé falls back to sixth place, while the Smart Fortwo, whose version with a combustion engine was withdrawn from the market in 2020, does well in fifth place. The fact that the Hyundai Kona E achieved bronze place is no longer a surprise after its good sales figures from last year. Tesla comes in fourth with the Model 3 and 6513 new registrations, but the real sensational news is that the higher-margin models S and X are hardly selling at all: only 14 S and only 31 X in four months are bleak for Tesla .

Electric cars are generally on the rise. Taken together, there were an impressive 88,510 new e-cars by April 30, with a total of 886,102 new registrations. This means that every tenth new car launched in 2021 will be purely electric. In terms of sales alone, the number of electric cars sold has more than quadrupled year-on-year, and the situation is similar for semi-electric vehicles, i.e. plug-in hybrids. Between January and April 2021, a good 105,000 buyers opted for the compromise between electricity and gasoline (see also page 10), so that both types of drive together have a market share of almost 22 percent. That is remarkable.

The best-selling plug-in car is – how could it be otherwise? – the VW Golf GTE with 6746 new registrations ahead of the VW Passat GTE with 5179. Thus, VW also achieved a double victory in this category. Third is the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e with 5454 sales, one of the few cars that is available both as a diesel and as a gasoline engine in conjunction with an electric motor and plug-in technology. Incidentally, the ratio of diesel to gasoline is almost balanced.

By the end of 2021, the ID3 will probably have overtaken its little, older brother, and the larger ID4 will probably climb even higher in the ranking. In general, the market will continue to grow, simply because of the many new models that will expand the range in the near future.