B-ON GmbH, a producer of electric delivery vehicles, has filed for insolvency with the Aachen district court. Deutsche Post uses its vehicles for deliveries.

Bonn/Aachen – Everything seemed to be on the right track for B-ON GmbH, a producer of electric delivery vehicles. At the end of August, even Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visited the plant in Düren. However, the company has now announced that it filed an application for insolvency with the Aachen district court last Friday.

The company produced delivery vehicles for Deutsche Post

According to the announcement, Dirk Wegener, lawyer and partner at dhpg, was appointed provisional insolvency administrator. According to information, the bankruptcy affects 78 employees of B-ON GmbH and around 170 employees of the Neapco factory in Düren, which produces the Sherpa (formerly StreetScooter WORK) for B-ON GmbH. The street scooter is used by Deutsche Post, among others, as a delivery vehicle.

An electrically powered “Streetscooter” parcel transporter is charged with electricity at a charging station at the Deutsche Post delivery base. © Jens Büttner/picture alliance/dpa

The idea for the street scooter emerged in 2010 from a research initiative at the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen. In 2014, the start-up was sold to the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), which wanted to develop its own delivery vehicle. However, she made losses. In 2022, today’s B-ON GmbH took over, which offers fully electric fleet management and also has branches in other countries such as the USA and Japan.

This year, B-ON seemed to be on the right track: In April, the company was able to present sales of around 114 million euros as well as contracts and letters of intent for the sale of a total of 11,000 vehicles in 2022, as t-online.de reports. In addition, negotiations for a further 30,000 vehicles were well advanced in the current year.

Reasons for bankruptcy: delivery bottlenecks and production stoppage

Despite this positive development, the company ran into difficulties: According to the announcement, delivery bottlenecks for components led to a decline in production and, as a result, to payment difficulties. Now there is a sudden stop in production and bankruptcy.

However, they don’t want to give up: “The goal remains to establish B-ON as a leading provider of e-mobility solutions in Europe,” says Jörg Hofmann, Managing Director of B-ON. Dirk Wegener, provisional insolvency administrator, adds: “Production should be resumed shortly. We have already had initial discussions with customers and suppliers about this, which will be continued intensively in the next few days.”

The works council chairman Jürgen Müller also hopes that production in Düren will be maintained and is counting on the support of Deutsche Post. They should have an interest in the street scooter continuing, as they need regular support, Müller told the Aachen newspaper.