Es honks and roars on the fifth ring road, Beijing’s mighty traffic artery, where lanes serve as a guide for many. On the left, an electric pickup truck pulls halfway across the lane. Zhu’s Nio off-road vehicle on the branch line brakes automatically. The onboard computer decides to change lanes. The indicator goes on, another vehicle quickly overtakes from the right, then the e-car changes lanes.

“Pretty great, isn’t it?” says Mr. Zhu. He commands the on-board computer to set the system to sport. Zhu brakes hard, only to suddenly hit the floor again. The feeling is similar to that of taking off from an airplane. The electric car accelerates to a hundred kilometers per hour in just a few seconds. Nio is China’s premium brand, the engine is particularly strong. The closer you get to downtown Beijing, the wealthier the people are, and the more light green license plates you can find on the streets: the identification tag of electric vehicles.

Seven million vehicles in Beijing

Electromobility has become a matter of course in China’s big cities. Nowhere in the world are more e-cars sold than in the People’s Republic. More than half of all electric vehicles in the world drive here. Last year, a quarter of all new cars sold in China were electric or hybrid vehicles. Beijing alone currently has more than seven million vehicles registered, a tenth of which were already electric by the end of 2022. The state in Beijing wants to achieve the goal of two million electric cars by the year after next.

It is not certain that this will work. The economy is weakening, demand is falling, and many Chinese are keeping their money together. Years of gigantic subsidies in the battery and electric vehicle sectors have led to high levels of debt for the state and the provinces. Some of these grants had recently been canceled by the state leadership. But in July the Politburo extended a tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles that was supposed to expire at the end of the year. This is how the e-boom should continue. Last Wednesday, China’s market leader BYD announced the completion of its five millionth electric car.



Zhu drives off the ring road and lets the navigation system guide him to a parking lot, where there is a metal shelter with a lifting platform at the edge. It is one of the three hundred automatic battery swapping stations in the city. Zhu pulls up to the changing station, presses a button and lets go of the steering wheel. His vehicle automatically maneuvers into the station and backs onto the lifting platform. The car is slightly raised. The underbody shakes for two or three minutes, then a signal sounds that a range of five hundred kilometers has been charged. Zhu glides silently back into the Beijing traffic.







When China’s leadership, still under state and party leader Hu Jintao, decided around 2009 to massively promote e-mobility, this was primarily based on three considerations: The country should become less dependent on fuel imports, since China imported seventy percent of its oil, which in turn was imported seventy percent used for motor gasoline. It was also the time of severe air pollution, especially in cities, where protests were frequent. And last but not least, China aimed to reach the top of the world market with a strategically important new technology.