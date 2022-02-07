EXCLUSIVEThe number of e-bike thefts has increased by 75 percent in two years. This is apparent from an analysis of the police figures by the Stichting Aanpak Fiets en E-bike theft (SAFE). He believes that the police should finally give priority to bicycle theft.











No fewer than 22,593 owners of e-bikes reported theft last year, about 25 percent more than in 2020. The figures include 1908 cases of the more serious offense ‘qualified theft’, where the bicycle was, for example, in a shed that was broken open or the owner was robbed.

Compared to 2019, the number of declarations is even 75 percent higher. The actual number of stolen plug-in bicycles is even greater, because not every victim makes a report. The theft of batteries is also not included.

Utrecht is the leader of the four major cities, the police in the Dom city received 66 percent more reports last year. Rotterdam follows with 40 percent, in the capital Amsterdam and The Hague the increase is less than 10 percent. An e-bike burglary wave seems to be underway in some cities, such as in Zwolle. The number of declarations was 2.5 times higher last year than in 2020.

Profit for thieves large

Against the theft boom of e-bikes, there are 44 percent fewer declarations of ordinary bicycles. Only 23,733 owners reported their bicycle stolen last year.

It is not surprising that the thieves’ guild is shifting attention to the e-bike: plug-in bicycles are much more expensive and also very popular, says Klaas Kregel of the ANWB insurance company. “Every year, more e-bikes than normal bicycles are bought. The price is also getting higher and higher, the average value is already 2200 euros per bicycle.”



The arrival of millions of e-bikes on the streets attracts opportunistic thieves, but also criminal gangs. "They drive in white vans at the front, load the e-bikes and disappear over the border a short time later," says Guus Wesselink, board member and co-founder of SAFE. "Often towards Eastern Europe, then you will never find them again."