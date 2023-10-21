EElectric mobility is there for everyone, including truck drivers. They are generally enthusiastic when they have driven a quiet and powerful electric truck for a while and don’t want to go back to their old diesel truck.

Karin Radström, the head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, made a similar statement after her test drives in the new E-Actros 600 long-haul truck. Mercedes-Trucks has had a purely electric offer for short and regional routes since 2021, now it’s coming a longhaul truck as a tractor, which should travel around 500 kilometers on a single battery charge. We will try out as soon as possible how much of this applies in reality.

Last week, the futuristically designed E-Actros 600 celebrated its world premiere in a very down-to-earth manner at the Nordheide truck stop near Hamburg. Radström not only promised a long range, she also said that CO2 savings of around 80 percent would be possible over the entire life cycle compared to a diesel. The E-Actros 600 is still around two to two and a half times as expensive as a diesel. But when looking at the overall costs, an electric truck will pay for itself very quickly because diesel is so expensive and tolls can also be saved.

Sales of the E-Actros are scheduled to begin this year; they have spoken to many customers and have already received a relevant number of orders, it is said. The first vehicles are scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2024. The electric Actros can tow up to 22 tons, and a combined total towing weight of 44 tons is also possible. As usual, the service life is designed for ten years and a mileage of 1.2 million kilometers.

The long range is made possible by three battery packs of 207 kWh each, and charging can be carried out with up to 400 kW. More should be possible later. Together with Traton (VW) and Volvo, Mercedes is working on a Europe-wide truck charging network that will include 1,700 charging stations. The first station is scheduled to open in 2023.