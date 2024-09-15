Footballer Dzyuba spoke about a sleepless night because of the decision to move to Akron

Russian striker Artem Dzyuba commented on signing a contract with the Russian Premier League (RPL) club Akron. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The footballer spoke about the sleepless night before making the decision to join the team. “I had to weigh all the pros and cons. But everyone around me acknowledged that it was a good option,” he noted.

Dzyuba signed a contract with Akron, a newcomer to the RPL, on September 12. The agreement runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season. In his debut match for the team against Khimki near Moscow, he made an assist.

Dzyuba is a four-time champion of Russia, a two-time winner of the Russian Cup and a four-time winner of the Russian Super Cup. He won all of his awards, with the exception of one Cup for Rostov, with Zenit. In 2018, the striker reached the quarter-finals of the home World Cup with the Russian national team.