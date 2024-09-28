Footballer Artem Dzyuba scored the first goal for Akron in the match against Rostov

Russian striker Artem Dzyuba scored the first goal for the Russian Premier League (RPL) club Akron. The broadcast was carried out on website “Match TV”

The footballer distinguished himself in the match of the tenth round of the Russian Championship against Rostov. The 36-year-old athlete appeared in the starting line-up and scored in the 32nd minute.

Dzyuba signed a contract with Akron, a newcomer to the RPL, on September 12. The agreement is valid until the end of the 2024/2025 season. In his debut match for the team against Khimki near Moscow, he provided an assist.

Dzyuba is a four-time champion of Russia, a two-time Cup winner and a four-time winner of the country’s Super Cup. He won all the awards, with the exception of one Cup for Rostov, with Zenit. In 2018, together with the Russian national team, the striker reached the quarterfinals of the home World Cup.