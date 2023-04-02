Lokomotiv forward Artem Dzyuba on Sunday, April 2, announced his desire to get ahead of Alexander Kerzhakov in the status of the best scorer in the history of Russia.

During his career, Dzyuba scored 223 years in official matches, Kerzhakov scored 233 goals.

The forward of the Moscow club noted that he wants to “catch up and overtake” the athlete.

“I don’t know about this particular season, but until the end of my career for sure. This is a big goal. Kerzh is a value, scorer of all Rus’. I want to get ahead of him, ”said Dziuba in an interview with the TV channel Match TV.

The day before it was reported that Dzyuba scored a double in the match of the 21st round of the RPL against rivals from Paris Nizhny Novgorod. The score of the meeting was 3:0 in favor of the wards of Mikhail Galaktionov.

Moscow Lokomotiv signed a contract with the striker on February 8. He is number seven.

Artem Dziuba began his football career in 2006 at the Moscow football club Spartak. Later he played in such clubs as Zenit, Arsenal and Adana Demirspor. He is also a member of the Russian national football team. He is a four-time champion of Russia, a three-time Cup winner and a four-time winner of the country’s Super Cup.