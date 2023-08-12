Lokomotiv footballer Artem Dzyuba insulted journalist after RPL match

Lokomotiv Moscow striker Artem Dzyuba insulted a journalist after the fourth round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Samara’s Krylia Sovetov. This is reported “Rating Bookmakers”.

The correspondent asked the player to evaluate the forecast, according to which he will score no more than two goals before the end of the year. “Listen, you’ll be fine. I’ll stick my phone in one place for you. You understood me? If you come again. Then it will be a shame to you, ”Dzyuba answered.

Lokomotiv played a draw with Krylya Sovetov in the match of the fourth round of the RPL. The meeting ended with the score 1:1. Dziuba did not take part in the game due to injury.

Dzyuba moved to Lokomotiv on February 8. In the 2022/2023 season, he made 12 appearances for the team in all competitions, scoring eight goals and making five assists.