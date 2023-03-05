Dzyuba described a hat-trick against Rostov with the phrase “To upset Georgievich is a must”

Lokomotiv striker Artem Dzyuba commented on the team’s victory over Rostov in the match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). His words lead “Match TV”.

The football player described his hat-trick against Rostov with the phrase “[Главного тренера “Ростова” и сборной России Валерия Карпина] To upset Georgievich is a must.” At the same time, Dzyuba, who played for Rostov from 2013 to 2015, added that he was pleased to remember the time in the team, since together with her he won his first trophy – the Russian Cup of the 2013/2014 season.

Earlier on March 4, Lokomotiv beat Rostov 3-1. Dzyuba scored for the first time for a new club, which he moved to on February 8. The contract with the Moscow team is valid until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Dzyuba played under the leadership of Karpin in Spartak in the 2011/2012 season. In 2021, the coach did not call the striker to the national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Later, Karpin included the striker in the extended list of the team, but he refused to play due to poor game form.