Lokomotiv Moscow beat Sochi 1-0 in the RPL match

Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Sochi in the match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting took place in Sochi and ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 1:0. Maxim Glushenkov scored the only goal in the 57th minute from an assisted pass by Artem Dzyuba.

After six rounds of the RPL, Lokomotiv is eighth in the RPL table with nine points. Sochi, having six points in the asset, dropped to 12th line.

Earlier, on August 27, in the match of the sixth round of the RPL, Krylya Sovetov beat Baltika 2: 1. In the 52nd minute, Sergei Babkin put Krylia ahead, in the 89th minute, Tamerlan Musaev restored equality. Georgy Zotov brought victory to the Samarans, who distinguished himself in the 91st minute.