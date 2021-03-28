Russian national team captain Artem Dzyuba addressed the nation after defeating Slovenia in the 2022 World Cup qualification match. The footballer’s interview was published on the channel of the national team in Youtube…

The player thanked the fans who were also at the stadium. and at the TVs, for their support. He also expressed hope that the team made the citizens of the country happy with the result. Dziuba advised the spiteful critics to brace themselves.

The match between Russia and Slovenia took place in Sochi on Saturday, March 27, and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the hosts. Artem Dzyuba scored a double among the winners.

The victory allowed Russia to score six points and strengthen its leadership in Group H. The Slovenes have three points less and occupy the second position. In the next round, the Russian national team will play on the road against Slovakia on March 30.