Striker of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Artem Dzyuba scored on Monday, September 20, his first goal of the season in the match of the eighth round “Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League” (RPL) with Kazan “Rubin” after the transfer of Claudinho.

The 33-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute. RT… Dzyuba scored his second goal in the game in the 43rd minute after Daler Kuzyaev’s pass.

Prior to that, the striker had failed to distinguish himself for nine games.

Earlier that day, the head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, commented on Dziuba’s getting into the expanded composition of the national team for the October 2022 World Cup selection matches.

According to the mentor, Dziuba’s start of the season was unsuccessful. He did not play some matches, and in others he was not in his best shape. “This is an extended list, not final. There are still three or four matches before the camp. Then we will see how the players will show themselves, ”he said.

Former goalkeeper of the USSR national football team Anzor Kavazashvili commented on the inclusion of Denis Glushakov, Artem Dzyuba and Hamid Agalarov in the extended list of the Russian national football team for the October cycle of qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, Dziuba has a “gift of God” and he will be able to bring success to the national team, reports the TV channel “360“.

Earlier that day, Karpin named the expanded roster of the national team that will prepare for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, according to the website. kp.ru… It includes Denis Glushakov, Artem Dziuby and Hamid Agalarov.